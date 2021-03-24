Cook: Tranmere are One of 10 Teams I Support

Wednesday, 24th Mar 2021 10:20 Blues boss Paul Cook joked that 39-year-old Tranmere centre-half Peter Clarke was the reason for his trip to North Essex last night to watch Rovers, with whom he was a player, draw 2-2 with Colchester. Quizzed about being spotted at the JobServe Community Stadium at this morning’s press conference, Cook said: “Love my football, lads. I love watching footie. If it’s not on Sky we have to get out there and find games. “I’ve got about 10 teams I support and Tranmere’s one of them, so I enjoyed watching the game at Colchester last night.” So no particular player he was running the rule over? “We were looking at Peter Clarke, the 39-year-old centre-half from Tranmere!” Meanwhile, Cook was asked about midfielder Brett McGavin’s return from his loan club Ayr United, as revealed by TWTD earlier in the week. “As you can imagine, we’re a big club, I haven’t seen a lot Brett, I don’t generally know a lot about Brett, so I’m not going to be discussing players I don’t really know about. “Brett’s a young lad, like a lot of our young lads, who has been in the first team, been out on loan, he’s obviously coming back now. “These lads obviously have to have a pathway and a plan for their future, that’s for sure. So we’ll pick Brett up as the week goes on.” He says with so much to find out about the club since he came in and with games having come thick and fast, he’s not yet been able to learn much about the players who are out on loan but says he aims to be fair to everyone. “You just want everyone be happy that they’re going to get a fair crack of the whip, that they’ll get looked at,” he said. “One of the criticisms I’ve had of the club, if you like, is that we have too many players. When you bring players in at a club, I’ve always maintained, when you bring any signing in, it’s for the right reason. “The reality is when other people come in, they look from the outside and say ‘how have you really done that?’. I do believe in working with tighter numbers, that’s for sure.”

Photo: Matchday Images



Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.



Page:

1

You need to login in order to post your comments