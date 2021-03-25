Cook: Toto's Playing Well But We Need More From Him and Everyone Else

Thursday, 25th Mar 2021 11:59 Blues boss Paul Cook is delighted to again be working with centre-half Toto Nsiala, the pair having previously linked up at Accrington Stanley. Cook was manager of Accrington for a short spell across two seasons in 2012 when Nsiala was initially loan from Everton before being signed on a permanent basis by the Blues boss. “He’s a cracking lad, Toto,” Cook said of the 28-year-old. “He’s an absolute diamond of a young man. He really is. It’s great to see them grow up so much. “When you get them so young, as we all were when we were young, we probably have different ideas, different thought processes, different mentalities to stuff. “Toto’s career from leaving myself when I went to Chesterfield has been very good. The year we went up with Wigan along with Blackburn, Shrewsbury’s team under Paul Hurst was a very strong team with lads like Ben Godfrey. “Toto’s had a good career, a solid career. I believe he’s playing very well for us at the minute. I think he’s one of the players that is doing really well. “But we need more, we need more from Toto, we need more from every single player at this club.” Nsiala has been ever present in the five games since Cook took charge.

