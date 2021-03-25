Fans' Forum Minutes Published

Thursday, 25th Mar 2021 14:59

Town have published the minutes from last Thursday’s Fans’ Forum which took place on Zoom.

Among the items on the agenda were season ticket compensation, the matchday experience, iFollow, plans for fans returning and club communication. Club secretary Stuart Hayton and PR manager Dan Palfrey chaired the meeting.

Earlier this month, Town announced that they were revamping their fan engagement groups as they seen to “increase and improve transparency and dialogue with supporters” with publishing the minutes of meetings among the new initiatives.

The minutes can be found here.





Photo: Action Images