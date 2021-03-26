Cook: Switching to Two Up Front Changes Whole Ethos of Your Team

Friday, 26th Mar 2021 09:48

Town boss Paul Cook believes switching to start with two strikers would change the whole ethos of his team.

Cook is a firm advocate of 4-2-3-1, the system the Blues have lined up in up to now under his management, however, after Saturday’s game at Portsmouth he admitted that he had considered starting with James Norwood and Kayden Jackson as a front pairing.

But speaking at Wednesday's Zoom press conference, he seemed less keen on that approach, feeling that it would change the entire way he wants the Blues to play.

“I think from a fans’ perspective, as a manager I’ve always had success playing 4-2-3-1. Always, all my clubs, the successes I’ve had,” he said.

“It’s a formation I very much believe in. To come away from 4-2-3-1 and play two people up front, you have to change the whole ethos of your team. The ball must go forward quicker, as a team.

“For example, I don’t feel we put any crosses in in the game. But you want to put two up front. How can they survive if the ball’s not going forward quickly enough and we’re not putting enough crosses in? As you can imagine, we’re [looking at that].

“We have an 11-game programme now, let’s break it down to what it is. Within that 11 games, I will play any formation or I will do anything I believe can win us a game.”





unknown100 added 09:53 - Mar 26

If you haven’t got the players to play 4231 then you are a fool to keep playing it and doing it to be stubborn, do what you have to do this season to get some results and then make the big changes in pre season with the players to fit the system



We have to win the next 3 without any argument, however bad we are playing, these 3 opponents are lingering around the bottom of the table; you think we are bad, imagine how bad they are! 1

norfolkbluey added 10:14 - Mar 26

Totally agree unknown. Have we really got a striker who can hold up play and not lose it.... I think not. We have continually looked nervous playing one up front right through most of Lambert's tenure and that's why it his success rate was awful and yours is similar with these players we have. The fans are all for you but its blatantly obvious that with our present players it just doesn't work. There has to be a different way. We have the players for 4 4 2 and a large squad to do it. Playing the same way every week gives the opposition dream playing tactics. 0

Len_Brennan added 10:21 - Mar 26

I agree with Unknown above. Cook has been a breath of fresh air since coming in, but my one negative with him would be his insistence on sticking to his favoured formation, regardless of the players at his disposal & their current form. The immediate objective is to get the most out of what we have in order to get out of the league, over the reducing number of games left.

By all means be planning for shipping out those that don't suit the way he wants to play when summer comes & for bringing in those who will best suit his style of play, but until then a good manager should be able to play the hand he is dealt. 1

Radlett_blue added 10:32 - Mar 26

So, the alternative to Cook's favoured 4-2-3-1 is to play 4-4-2 & lump it forwards as soon as possible? Not sure we really have the players to make that work & as Cook won't want to play like that next season, we'll need a complete re-set. Playing 4-4-2 at Peterborough produced a poor performance & result, for example. -1

ArnieM added 10:33 - Mar 26

I think with the calibre of Paul Cook, the fans would be daft to underestimate his ability t9 recognise that this squad is virtually incapable of playing the formation / style he wants to play. He may have to go 442 to get the best out of the current players, for the remainder of this seas9n and make that final push for PO’s, but don’t expect that formation to happen next season. I certainly won’t be. 3

Essexipswichboy added 10:37 - Mar 26

I'm sure we could carry this off

Against Hull where Holy was kicking instead of just laying the ball out clearing lines ....ball forward quicker we looked more at ease 0

Suffolkboy added 10:40 - Mar 26

Of course it’s tempting to put forward a critique ,even criticism, of the formation and system ITFC choose to utilise under our splendid new Manager , Paul Cook : controversy and opinion is what Footy and being a supporter is all about !

At this point,however, the evidence ,experience and success record plus his splendid demeanour indicates we ought not to be overly rigorous ; he knows what he’s doing,and what to do ,and is under no illusion about either the task or the strengths and weaknesses of his squad !

Let’s wish him and the players every piece of good luck ,and hope for success !

COYB 2

muccletonjoe added 10:50 - Mar 26

If you have players performing to the best of their ability, putting in 100% for 90 minutes and doing the basics right . Then it doesn't matter what system you are playing. Cook is trying anything and everything to find something to spark us into life. If nothing works, there is only one conclusion to take from it. 1

BaddowBlue1 added 10:51 - Mar 26

Paul Cook has had a whole week with the squad, getting his ideas across and what he expects. Over 30 years of watching Town I have always felt we were better with 2 up front and attacking full backs but if Paul can get blood out of a stone with our current team and get us playing well and scoring goals and getting into the play-offs then I am willing to change my mind. In our clubs history we have only got promoted by being Champions or via the playoffs, since we are too far adrift to challenge for the title, I say Play offs and GO FOR IT TOWN. 0

Razor added 11:02 - Mar 26

HALLELLUJHA!!!!!



tHE CHEEKY CHAPPY HAS GOT IT AND IT HAS NOT TAKEN LONG-----GOALS WIN MATCHES AND WITH KVY NOW SUPPLYING THE AMMUNITION WE COULD BE DEADLY----PASE POWER AND GUILE!!



BRING ON TOMORROW-----GETTING A LITTLE BIT EXCITED AGAIN!! 1

Juggsy added 11:19 - Mar 26

... screamed Razor. 1

itsonlyme added 11:22 - Mar 26

At the end of the day goals win matches and we have struggled for a long time to find the back of the net regularly. I don’t care if we play one two or however many up front as long as we perform and go on to win. With one up front the midfield have to be closer to the striker to support him and as many have said on here do we have that dynamic midfielder? It would be wonderful if we could at least make the playoffs, then we could say progress has been made, but you just have to question the attitude of the players who can’t manage two solid days of training. 0