McGuinness Wins Irish U21s Cap

Friday, 26th Mar 2021 15:30

Blues loan central defender Mark McGuinness won his second Republic of Ireland U21 cap as his side came from behind to beat Wales 2-1 in a friendly at Colliers Park in Wrexham this afternoon.

McGuinness, who is on loan for the season with the Blues from Arsenal, played the full 90 minutes.

The 20-year-old hadn’t been completely ruled out of Town’s squad for the game at Wigan tomorrow had he not played but his involvement this afternoon would appear to make even a place on the substitutes bench highly unlikely.

Striker Troy Parrott is also unavailable for tomorrow’s match as he is away with the Republic of Ireland senior side.

However, the 19-year-old wasn’t involved in Wednesday’s 3-2 World Cup qualifier defeat in Serbia.





Photo: Matchday Images