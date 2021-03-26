U18s Host Swindon in Youth Cup

Friday, 26th Mar 2021 15:40

The Blues' U18s are in FA Youth Cup fourth round action against Swindon Town at Portman Road on Saturday afternoon (KO 2pm).

The side coached by Adem Atay and Jason Dozzell reached round four by coming from behind to beat Premier League Fulham 3-2 in their third-round tie at home in December, having defeated Chelmsford 5-0 away in round two and prior to that Southend 4-1 at home.

The competition was suspended due to the lockdown in early January but was given the OK to resume earlier this month.

As the tie clashes with the League One fixture at Wigan Athletic, Town are not streaming the game live as was the case with this season’s previous Youth Cup ties, however, Swindon are showing it on their YouTube channel.

Town, who are are currently top of Professional Development League Two South, have won the FA Youth Cup on three occasions, in 1973, 1975 and 2005.





Photo: Action Images