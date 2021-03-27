Vincent-Young and Sears Start at Wigan
Saturday, 27th Mar 2021 14:21
Kane Vincent-Young makes his first start in 17 months as manager Paul Cook makes two changes to his Town side for this afternoon’s game away against his old club Wigan with Freddie Sears also returning to the team.
Vincent-Young, a late sub at Portsmouth last week, will be at right-back with skipper Luke Chambers moving into the middle for James Wilson, who misses out with a knee injury.
Sears comes into the XI for Keanan Bennetts, who drops out of the 18 and looks set to play wide on the left with Gwion Edwards on the right with Alan Judge behind lone striker James Norwood.
Oli Hawkins is on the bench for the first time having recovered after undergoing knee surgery in January.
Among the staff travelling for the first time and on the pitch for the warm-up is U23s coach Kieron Dyer.
Wigan make three changes with former Blue Will Keane, Viv Solomon-Otabor and Thelo Aasgaard coming into the line-up, while Scott Wootton and Jamie Proctor miss out due to knocks, while whilst Dan Gardner drops to the bench.
Wigan: Jones (c), Darikwa, Johnston, Tilt, Robinson, Ojo, Evans, Aasgaard, Lang, Solomon-Otabor, Keane. Subs: Evans, Whelan, Clough, Gardner, Dodoo, Perry, Long.
Town: Holy, Vincent-Young, Nsiala, Chambers (c), Ward, Dozzell, Bishop, Edwards, Judge, Sears, Norwood. Subs: Cornell, Woolfenden, Skuse, Dobra, Harrop, Hawkins, Jackson. Referee: James Bell (Sheffield).
Photo: Pagepix
