Vincent-Young and Sears Start at Wigan

Saturday, 27th Mar 2021 14:21 Kane Vincent-Young makes his first start in 17 months as manager Paul Cook makes two changes to his Town side for this afternoon’s game away against his old club Wigan with Freddie Sears also returning to the team. Vincent-Young, a late sub at Portsmouth last week, will be at right-back with skipper Luke Chambers moving into the middle for James Wilson, who misses out with a knee injury. Sears comes into the XI for Keanan Bennetts, who drops out of the 18 and looks set to play wide on the left with Gwion Edwards on the right with Alan Judge behind lone striker James Norwood. Oli Hawkins is on the bench for the first time having recovered after undergoing knee surgery in January. Among the staff travelling for the first time and on the pitch for the warm-up is U23s coach Kieron Dyer. Wigan make three changes with former Blue Will Keane, Viv Solomon-Otabor and Thelo Aasgaard coming into the line-up, while Scott Wootton and Jamie Proctor miss out due to knocks, while whilst Dan Gardner drops to the bench. Wigan: Jones (c), Darikwa, Johnston, Tilt, Robinson, Ojo, Evans, Aasgaard, Lang, Solomon-Otabor, Keane. Subs: Evans, Whelan, Clough, Gardner, Dodoo, Perry, Long. Town: Holy, Vincent-Young, Nsiala, Chambers (c), Ward, Dozzell, Bishop, Edwards, Judge, Sears, Norwood. Subs: Cornell, Woolfenden, Skuse, Dobra, Harrop, Hawkins, Jackson. Referee: James Bell (Sheffield).

Photo: Pagepix



Wishing4arightback added 14:27 - Mar 27

Sorry bud starting to get worried by Paul.Cook and the fact he may not be the messiah we all hoped for.

By now you would of assumed he had a rough idea of his team, but more changes. Sears, who has been really poor and assisted 2 of the Gillingham goals. Chambers in at centre back ahead of Woolfenden and after 1 poor game Kenlock is no where to be seen. Chambers has poor match after poor match but is always in.

I am now getting to the stage of betting how many times Dozzell gives away stupid fouls and tugs at his man's shirt rather than betting on shots or goals.

Not confident about today, is Cook trying to help Wigan or is he already running out of ideas????? -2

adeblueboy added 14:28 - Mar 27

If Sears can get into the starting XI I will expect to see Huws next game!! -2

Cheshire_Blue added 14:34 - Mar 27

Get off Chambers back and start supporting the team. There always has to be someone to have a go at. -1

Trac70 added 14:35 - Mar 27

I'm not confident with that line up but time will tell. Keane could bully both Toto and Chambers. The left looks week with Sears and Ward. They certainly aren't the future but maybe this is just "needs must" until a summer rebuild. 0

dirtydingusmagee added 14:40 - Mar 27

Cook has had a week on training with the squad, he will have made it clear what he wants and expects, this game should be a crunch match for the players ,if they dont perform today they should be pushed aside, not worthy of their place. Dump the waster's build for next season .Do i think they will perform better today ..........no i dont . 3

aas1010 added 14:40 - Mar 27

Rome wasn’t built over night . It takes time for a boss to find his right mix . And when it does well the sky’s the limit ! 1

BossMan added 14:42 - Mar 27

Woolfy our most prized possession so why he is not in the starting 11. Sears, Edwards and Judge all been given lots of chances under previous management. Our best form from this group of players was with Norwood and Jackson up front but respect that PC wants to stick to his trusted formation. 0

timkatieadamitfc added 14:42 - Mar 27

@cheshire blue - wishing4arightback does have a valid point, it’s not about Getty off somebody’s back as Chambers IMO has been poor for 2/3 years now surely you can’t argue with that, for me he has to plan for future and go with Woolfenden.

I am all for Cooke appointment but I do wonder how long all this positive attitude towards him will last if we keep turning out dire performances like fleetwood.

Personally I will wait until next season when he’s got rid of players he wants out and brought in players who he wants(providing Evans supports him of course)

One of the players who HAS to go is Chambers 0

heathen66 added 14:44 - Mar 27

Really not wanting to be negative, but there is not a lot to be positive about with that team selection.

Positive is that KVY starts

Kenlock has been superb, but dropped after one bad game for the out of form Ward.

Sears in from nowhere, after playing extremely poorly at Gillingham (and for most of the season).

From a footballing perspective Woolfenden would be the obvious choice to replace Wilson, but with KVY back that could not happen.

This is a must win game and we should still have enough strength, but I do wonder about team selection and contract renewals 0

ldnj added 14:46 - Mar 27

What has Kenlock done ? One of the more consistent players, able to provide the cross for one of the few recent fields in open play then completely disappears.

It does seem unjust.



0

ldnj added 14:47 - Mar 27

Recent goals ... 0

cat added 14:47 - Mar 27

How much longer are we going to persist with the like of Sears and chambers at the expense of the younger, fitter and hungrier youths. If we win it’ll be forgotten, lose them that’s a different matter 0

