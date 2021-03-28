Parrott Wins Cap in Ireland Defeat

Sunday, 28th Mar 2021 10:33

Blues loan striker Troy Parrott won his third full Republic of Ireland cap as a late sub as Stephen Kenny’s side fell to an embarrassing 1-0 defeat to Luxembourg in a World Cup qualifier in Dublin last night.

Parrott, 19, was an 88th-minute sub, taking to the field three minutes after Gerson Rodrigues had netted the winner for the minnows.

Ireland face Qatar in a friendly in Hungary on Tuesday with Parrott, who is on loan with the Blues until the end of the season from Tottenham, likely to play a more significant role.





Photo: Matchday Images