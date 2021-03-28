Quantcast
Please log in or register. Registered visitors get fewer ads.
Parrott Wins Cap in Ireland Defeat
Sunday, 28th Mar 2021 10:33

Blues loan striker Troy Parrott won his third full Republic of Ireland cap as a late sub as Stephen Kenny’s side fell to an embarrassing 1-0 defeat to Luxembourg in a World Cup qualifier in Dublin last night.

Parrott, 19, was an 88th-minute sub, taking to the field three minutes after Gerson Rodrigues had netted the winner for the minnows.

Ireland face Qatar in a friendly in Hungary on Tuesday with Parrott, who is on loan with the Blues until the end of the season from Tottenham, likely to play a more significant role.


Photo: Matchday Images



Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.


You need to login in order to post your comments

Ipswich Town Polls

About Us Contact Us Terms & Conditions Privacy Cookies Advertising
© TWTD 1995-2021