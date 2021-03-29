Cornell, Hawkins, Nydam and Dobra in U23s at Charlton

Monday, 29th Mar 2021 13:50 David Cornell, Oli Hawkins, Tristan Nydam and Armando Dobra all start for the U23s in this afternoon’s game at Charlton Athletic (KO 2pm). The young Blues, who are coached by Kieron Dyer and Terry Butcher, are currently second in Professional Development League Two South, 11 points behind leaders Bristol City. The Addicks are fifth. Manager Paul Cook said at the weekend that he and first-team coach Gary Roberts would be making the trip to Princes Park, Dartford where the game is taking place. “There’s an U23s game at Charlton on Monday, we’ll be very strong,” he said. “Myself and Gary, we’ll all be there watching the lads, it’s an opportunity to impress.” U23s: Cornell, Crowe, Andoh, Armin, Clements, Alexander, Nydam, Trialist, Dobra, Crane, Hawkins. Subs: Bort, Oppong, Humphreys, Z Brown, Simpson.

Photo: Matchday Images



ESSEX75 added 14:39 - Mar 29

Got to forget about playoffs cast out all the old timers and and the other under performers and build a young team with some experienced players drafted in in the close season.

We were crap under MM but we held our own in the Championship since all the numbskulls on TWTD news site banded together to hound him out its been a downward spiral. The keyboard warriors on here wished for something different the majority of true supporters have had to suffer. 0

arc added 14:47 - Mar 29

Is there any news on the whereabouts of Emyr Huws? He's not in the injury reports, he doesn't make the 18 for match days, and now he's not in the U-23s. Is he even with the club any more, or did we settle his contract?



i'm sorry to say it, but he must be a candidate for our worst signing ever. 0

masetheace added 14:48 - Mar 29

Well said 0

