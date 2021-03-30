Gamechanger Lodge New Land Registry Priority Searches
Tuesday, 30th Mar 2021 11:17
Gamechanger 20 Ltd, the company set up by the US consortium which has been in negotiations to buy Town from current owner Marcus Evans, lodged new priority Land Registry searches relating to the purchase of the Blues’ training ground this morning.
The searches on the entirety of the Playford Road side of the training ground and part of the Bent Lane site across the road were initially put in place on February 23rd by a law firm, Gateley PLC, who made new similar searches earlier today.
A priority search is typically only carried out when a deal is either agreed or very close to being agreed.
The previous searches were due to expire on April 8th so their effective renewal rather than being allowed to lapse is at the very least an indication that the deal is not yet dead.
As reported a fortnight ago, the £30 million takeover, which was initially expected to be completed earlier this month, had stalled and appeared to be drifting. It’s understood that aspects of Evans’s valuation of the club have continued to be part of the ongoing discussion.
Among the directors of Gamechanger 20 Ltd are Mike O’Leary, the former West Brom chief executive and Oxford board member thought to be driving the deal, as well as Brett Johnson, Berke Bakay and Mark Detmar, co-owners of USL club Phoenix Rising, and Edward Schwartz, who is understood to be an Ohio-based portfolio manager.
As with the previous searches, only part of Bent Lane - which was transferred to Marcus Evans (Guernsey) in 2011 largely for tax reasons - is included with TWTD having previously reported that Evans will keep hold of part of that land following the takeover, presumably an area which has long been ear-marked for development between existing housing.
No priority searches are required on Portman Road with the land on which the stadium stands on a lease from Ipswich Borough Council which runs until 2094.
Photo: TWTD
Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.
You need to login in order to post your comments
|
Blogs 278 bloggers
One of the Strongest Squads? by NormEmerges
I keep hearing that ITFC has one of the strongest squads in League One. It’s certainly true that we have one of the biggest squads, but strongest? I would assume ‘strongest’ to mean ‘includes higher quality players for this league’. What do the facts tell us?
Tractor Boy on a Mission by wadey
As some of you may be aware, we lost our little boy Tyler on 1st April 2012, aged just 15 months old. There was no cause declared and he just passed away in his sleep. Since then, I’ve tried to raise as much money for charity in memory of him.
Damned Lies and Football Statistics? by bluesman
Football is possibly the most observed sport of all time, and there is plenty of statistical information available in the public domain to make some informed observations about clubs and managers, and their performance over the years.
From Marcus's Side of the Fence by essexccc
Most of the thinking, including my own, around the possible sale of the club, has quite naturally focused on the possibilities from the club's and supporters' points of view.
Something Rotten by Tristan90
Marcellus, a guard at Elsinore Castle, is a bit-part character in Hamlet yet utters one of the play’s most famous lines: "Something is rotten in the state of Denmark."
Ipswich Town Polls
[ Vote here ]