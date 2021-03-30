Gamechanger Lodge New Land Registry Priority Searches

Tuesday, 30th Mar 2021 11:17

Gamechanger 20 Ltd, the company set up by the US consortium which has been in negotiations to buy Town from current owner Marcus Evans, lodged new priority Land Registry searches relating to the purchase of the Blues’ training ground this morning.

The searches on the entirety of the Playford Road side of the training ground and part of the Bent Lane site across the road were initially put in place on February 23rd by a law firm, Gateley PLC, who made new similar searches earlier today.

A priority search is typically only carried out when a deal is either agreed or very close to being agreed.

The previous searches were due to expire on April 8th so their effective renewal rather than being allowed to lapse is at the very least an indication that the deal is not yet dead.

As reported a fortnight ago, the £30 million takeover, which was initially expected to be completed earlier this month, had stalled and appeared to be drifting. It’s understood that aspects of Evans’s valuation of the club have continued to be part of the ongoing discussion.

Among the directors of Gamechanger 20 Ltd are Mike O’Leary, the former West Brom chief executive and Oxford board member thought to be driving the deal, as well as Brett Johnson, Berke Bakay and Mark Detmar, co-owners of USL club Phoenix Rising, and Edward Schwartz, who is understood to be an Ohio-based portfolio manager.

As with the previous searches, only part of Bent Lane - which was transferred to Marcus Evans (Guernsey) in 2011 largely for tax reasons - is included with TWTD having previously reported that Evans will keep hold of part of that land following the takeover, presumably an area which has long been ear-marked for development between existing housing.

No priority searches are required on Portman Road with the land on which the stadium stands on a lease from Ipswich Borough Council which runs until 2094.





Photo: TWTD

JackSted added 11:22 - Mar 30

Funny how all of this starts coming out as we get closer and closer to season ticket renewals 0

martin587 added 11:24 - Mar 30

🙏 IT must still be on going then. 2

PositivelyPortman added 11:26 - Mar 30

Where’s our legal eagle friend with his superb appraisal of the situation? 0

BromleyBloo added 11:33 - Mar 30

Please God🙏!!! 1

spanishblue added 11:36 - Mar 30

Would suggest that 10-30 million suggests Is are dotted and Ts are crossed and double if not treble checked,like the rest hope it’s somebody who wants team to be successful please, I wanna go back to Portman rd before I pass on probably only got 10 years max so hurry up 2

tractorboybig added 11:37 - Mar 30

season ticket renewal due....Mr evans playing games????

1

timkatieadamitfc added 11:39 - Mar 30

I do wish they’d stop getting our hopes up 0

Timefliesbyintheblue added 12:03 - Mar 30

What ever is said about Mr Evans it is my belief that he will only sell when certain guarantees are made towards the future security and ownership of ITFC. This is nothing to do with team performance or what league we are in but we do not want to emulate the type of new ownership which has put other clubs in peril. Once those assurances are made (of course value and legal 'bits' are also important) then i think a deal might be done.

If those assurances are not made it will be a dead duck. -1

smithy0981 added 12:06 - Mar 30

Not going to believe this again. Made that mistake last time. Never happening 0

FramlinghamBlue added 12:09 - Mar 30

@timefliesbyintheblue that’s an extremely detailed belief in Marcus Evans. A man we have only heard from a handful of times. What makes you have that view? What assurances would you expect to be in place!? 2