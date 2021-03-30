U18s Lose to Colchester

Tuesday, 30th Mar 2021 16:14 A young Town U18s side were beaten 6-0 by Colchester United at Playford Road this afternoon. The side coached by Adem Atay and Jason Dozzell had a number of regulars missing in the wake of Saturday's 3-1 FA Youth Cup fourth round victory over Swindon at Portman Road. The young Blues are now second in Professional Development League Two South, Charlton having gone ahead of them after beating Millwall 2-1 at the weekend. Town: Ridd, McFadden, Stephenson, Knock, Barbrook, Cutbush (c), Bradshaw, Chirewa, Ward, Manly, Bello. Subs: Bort, Moodie, Agbaje, Nwabueze, Osbourne.



Photo: Matchday Images



BlueWorldOrder added 16:24 - Mar 30

I noticed the club haven't put this on their FB page! 0

