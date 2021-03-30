Compensation and Season Ticket Pricing Next Week as Voucher Deadline Extended
Tuesday, 30th Mar 2021 16:22
Town have revealed that compensation options for season ticket holders for this campaign being played behind closed doors and season ticket pricing for 2021/22 will be announced next week, while they are extending the deadline for use of the vouchers sent out as compensation to season ticket holders following the early end to 2019/20.
Vouchers, which were due to expire at the end of May, will now be valid until the end of September and can be used in person at Planet Blue or on matchday at the ticket office or in the FanZone.
Planet Blue is expected to reopen on April 12th but vouchers can also be used via the club’s retail mail order service.
In order to do that, send vouchers plus a note including your order requirements (please ensure you list the product name, colour and size, which can be found on the Planet Blue website) as well as your full name, address, contact telephone number and email address to: Ipswich Town FC Retail Dept, Portman Road, Ipswich, Suffolk, IP1 2DA
The club ask that you ensure that you allow for the relevant shipping costs within your payment. If an additional payment is required on top of the voucher value, the Town retail team will make contact and take it over the phone. Cash should not be sent through the post.
The vouchers cannot be used as payment on the Planet Blue online shop.
The Blues add that compensation options for the just under 9,000 current season ticket holders for this year being played behind closed doors and season ticket pricing for 2021/22 will be published next week.
Photo: Action Images
Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.
You need to login in order to post your comments
|
Blogs 278 bloggers
One of the Strongest Squads? by NormEmerges
I keep hearing that ITFC has one of the strongest squads in League One. It’s certainly true that we have one of the biggest squads, but strongest? I would assume ‘strongest’ to mean ‘includes higher quality players for this league’. What do the facts tell us?
Tractor Boy on a Mission by wadey
As some of you may be aware, we lost our little boy Tyler on 1st April 2012, aged just 15 months old. There was no cause declared and he just passed away in his sleep. Since then, I’ve tried to raise as much money for charity in memory of him.
Damned Lies and Football Statistics? by bluesman
Football is possibly the most observed sport of all time, and there is plenty of statistical information available in the public domain to make some informed observations about clubs and managers, and their performance over the years.
From Marcus's Side of the Fence by essexccc
Most of the thinking, including my own, around the possible sale of the club, has quite naturally focused on the possibilities from the club's and supporters' points of view.
Something Rotten by Tristan90
Marcellus, a guard at Elsinore Castle, is a bit-part character in Hamlet yet utters one of the play’s most famous lines: "Something is rotten in the state of Denmark."
Ipswich Town Polls
[ Vote here ]