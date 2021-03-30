Compensation and Season Ticket Pricing Next Week as Voucher Deadline Extended

Tuesday, 30th Mar 2021 16:22 Town have revealed that compensation options for season ticket holders for this campaign being played behind closed doors and season ticket pricing for 2021/22 will be announced next week, while they are extending the deadline for use of the vouchers sent out as compensation to season ticket holders following the early end to 2019/20. Vouchers, which were due to expire at the end of May, will now be valid until the end of September and can be used in person at Planet Blue or on matchday at the ticket office or in the FanZone. Planet Blue is expected to reopen on April 12th but vouchers can also be used via the club’s retail mail order service. In order to do that, send vouchers plus a note including your order requirements (please ensure you list the product name, colour and size, which can be found on the Planet Blue website) as well as your full name, address, contact telephone number and email address to: Ipswich Town FC Retail Dept, Portman Road, Ipswich, Suffolk, IP1 2DA The club ask that you ensure that you allow for the relevant shipping costs within your payment. If an additional payment is required on top of the voucher value, the Town retail team will make contact and take it over the phone. Cash should not be sent through the post. The vouchers cannot be used as payment on the Planet Blue online shop. The Blues add that compensation options for the just under 9,000 current season ticket holders for this year being played behind closed doors and season ticket pricing for 2021/22 will be published next week.

Photo: Action Images



Pencilpete added 16:29 - Mar 30

Any chance of some compensation for the d0g sh1t standard of football we've been subjected to watch ? 0

Woolfenthen added 16:30 - Mar 30

If happily take no compensation if Evans was to agree to sell up 2

