Parrott Wins Cap as Ireland Draw
Tuesday, 30th Mar 2021 21:48

Loanee Blues striker Troy Parrott won his fourth full cap as the Republic of Ireland drew 1-1 with Qatar in a friendly in Hungary this evening.

Parrott, 19, who is with Town for the season from Tottenham, came on as a sub on 21 for Stephen Kenny’s side, Stoke City’s James McClean having netted their goal in the fourth minute.

Mohammed Muntari levelled for the Qataris a minute into the second half.



Photo: Matchday Images



JamestownPrince added 22:51 - Mar 30
Tonight he earned one Qatar of his total caps.
