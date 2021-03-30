Parrott Wins Cap as Ireland Draw
Tuesday, 30th Mar 2021 21:48
Loanee Blues striker Troy Parrott won his fourth full cap as the Republic of Ireland drew 1-1 with Qatar in a friendly in Hungary this evening.
Parrott, 19, who is with Town for the season from Tottenham, came on as a sub on 21 for Stephen Kenny’s side, Stoke City’s James McClean having netted their goal in the fourth minute.
Mohammed Muntari levelled for the Qataris a minute into the second half.
