Town and Blackpool Linked With Scunthorpe Winger

Wednesday, 31st Mar 2021 12:29

Town and Blackpool are reportedly showing interest in Scunthorpe winger Alex Gilliead, who is out of contract in the summer.

According to Football League World, the Blues are monitoring the 25-year-old’s situation with the Seasiders also keen.

Gilliead, who plays primarily on the right, joined the Iron in the summer of 2019 and has made 77 starts and three sub appearances for the League Two club, scoring seven times. This season he has scored once and picked up four assists.

The six-foot-tall County Durham-born wideman or striker started his career with Newcastle United and featured for England’s U16, U17, U18 and U20 sides while at St James’ Park.

During his time as a Magpies player he spent spells on loan at Carlisle, Luton and Bradford before moving to Shrewsbury on a two-year deal in the summer of 2018 before departing for his current club for an undisclosed fee a year later.





Photo: Action Images