Town Spend Â£341,622 on Agents' Fees
Wednesday, 31st Mar 2021 14:56
Town spent Â£341,622 on agentsâ€™ fees between February 1st 2020 and February 1st this year, a little up on the Â£325,262 paid out during the previous year.
Only Hull City (Â£543,238) and Sunderland (Â£406,207) spent more on what are now officially known as intermediaries. In total clubs in the third tier paid out Â£3,082,105..
The Â£341,622 covers 12 transactions, permanent signings, new contracts for players already at the club and a loan. The Blues didn't pay out a transfer fee during the period covered.
No agents' fees are listed for the January loan additions of Josh Harrop, Troy Parrott and Luke Matheson
The FA has been required to publish clubs' spending on intermediaries by FIFA regulations since April 2015.
