Edwards: I Always Think I’m Playing For My Future

Thursday, 1st Apr 2021 10:42 Gwion Edwards is only one of many Town players whose contracts are due to expire in the summer, which means they are all in the same boat and playing for their futures. But the Welsh winger, who cost £700,000 from Peterborough in the summer of 2018, doesn’t expect to hear anything soon about whether the Blues want to offer him a new deal. Edwards, 28, said: “I always think I’m playing for my future. Even if I’m on a contract that has a long time to run I still think each day that I’m playing for my future. “Nothing is certain in football and no matter how long you have left on your contract the club could look to get rid of you. “So while the fact that I’m going to be out of contract in three months might be at the back of my mind, it isn’t really something that I’m too worried about. My main concentration is on helping to push this team into the play-offs. “Obviously, I’m curious about where I’m going to be next season, whether it’s here at Ipswich or elsewhere. “It would be nice to know but, like I said, it’s not bothering me too much. I’m sure the club will sit down at the end of the season and talk to all the players who are going to be out of contract. “That’s when our futures will be decided but I’m not too worried. My main objective right now is to get the club into the play-offs and I’m sure the other lads would say the same.” Was it music to the ears of Edwards and the other players whose current deals are going to be up when new boss Paul Cook recently stated that he was keen to sort things out as soon as possible? He replied: “The manager hasn’t been here long and there’s a lot going on but I’m sure he would like to get things sorted sooner rather than later. Over the next month or so I’m sure things will start to happen. “But there’s nothing to report at the moment. I’m not sure that speaking to players who are going to be out of contract is the main thing at the minute. There are quite a few of us and the fact that we have a chance of qualifying for the play-offs means that has to come first.” Edwards was asked if he had been the subject of interest from elsewhere during the January transfer window and he responded: “I’ve no idea on that. I don’t really tend to look at things like that so I wouldn’t even know if there was interest from other clubs. “I know transfers are part and parcel of football but there was no thought in my mind of leaving. I was happy to be here and I’m still looking to achieve the objective we set out with at the start of the season, which was to win promotion back to the Championship. “Like I said, it’s in the back of my mind that when my contract expires I might not be wanted here and that would mean I would be unemployed. “I’ve never been in that situation before but I am quite positive about it. At this moment, though, my focus is on reaching the play-offs and I’m sure everything else will sort itself out when the time comes.” Remarkably, given their recent run under new boss Cook has seen them collect just five points from his six games in charge, Town remain contenders for a top-six finish this season. Sitting 11th, they are just three points adrift of sixth-placed Gillingham and have games in hand on six of the sides currently above them. While they were held to a goalless draw at struggling Wigan last week, Cook’s men face the bottom two – Bristol Rovers and Rochdale – on Good Friday and Easter Monday respectively and Edwards admitted: “It’s a big Easter weekend. “We’ve been preparing for it on the training ground and we’re looking to take the work we’ve put in there out on to the pitch on both match days. The aim is to get maximum points from each one and then build on that in the next eight we have to play. “The target has to be six points. If we get the win on Friday we can build off that to go to Rochdale and win again. We’ve got a decent run-in and every game is massive if we are going to make the play-offs. “Obviously, it is looking like it will be very difficult to get into the top two, but we are looking to get into the play-offs. “We are doing everything we can on the training ground to improve and learn the new style of play, and then achieve the results we will need to achieve momentum and be in the top six come the end of the season.”

Photo: Matchday Images



Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.



Page:

1



SamWhiteUK added 10:43 - Apr 1

"April fools! None of us really care as long as we're getting paid!" 2

TimmyH added 10:45 - Apr 1

Since his injured spell around December/January he's looked like last seasons player i.e. not very good. 1

baldman added 10:48 - Apr 1

If that's you playing for your future you must have something else lined up 4

Smithy added 10:48 - Apr 1

If playing for your future is away from this club, then the lot of you are smashing it mate 2

Metal_Hacker added 10:50 - Apr 1

He's having a giraffe right ? Playing for your future ? Well the future doesn't look very good for you fella 1

hadleighboyblue added 11:11 - Apr 1

Dream on , if recent performances are the players idea of playing for a new contract , they are in for a shock

0

raycrawfordswig added 11:28 - Apr 1

PMSL 0

Page:

1

You need to login in order to post your comments