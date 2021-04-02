Jackson and Woolfenden Start as Blues Host Bristol Rovers
Friday, 2nd Apr 2021 14:20
Town boss Paul Cook has made two changes for this afternoon’s home game against Bristol Rovers with Kayden Jackson and Luke Woolfenden coming into a system featuring two strikers.
Cook is forced into one of those changes with Kane Vincent-Young picking up a hamstring injury on his return at Wigan last week. Woolfenden, his replacement from the bench at the DW Stadium, starts in his place.
The Blues boss has been weighing-up whether to move away from his preferred 4-2-3-1 system in recent weeks and appears to have taken the plunge with Jackson likely to line-up alongside James Norwood in a front two - for the first time since February last year - with Freddie Sears dropping to the subs.
Town seem likely to start in a 4-4-2 system but their personnel also allows for 3-5-2. Bristol Rovers start former Town youngster Ed Upson in their midfield.
Town: Holy, Woolfenden, Nsiala, Chambers (c), Ward, Edwards, Dozzell, Bishop, Judge, Jackson, Norwood. Subs: Cornell, McGuinness, Harrop, Dobra, Sears, Parrott, Drinan.
Bristol Rovers: Jaakkola, Leahy (c), Upson, Hanlan, McCormick, Tutonda, Baldwin, Walker, Ayunga, Martinez, Williams. Subs: Day, Little, Hare, Daly, Westbrooke, Oztumer, Barrett. Referee: Stephen Martin (Staffordshire).
Photo: Matchday Images
Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.
You need to login in order to post your comments
|
Blogs 278 bloggers
One of the Strongest Squads? by NormEmerges
I keep hearing that ITFC has one of the strongest squads in League One. It’s certainly true that we have one of the biggest squads, but strongest? I would assume ‘strongest’ to mean ‘includes higher quality players for this league’. What do the facts tell us?
Tractor Boy on a Mission by wadey
As some of you may be aware, we lost our little boy Tyler on 1st April 2012, aged just 15 months old. There was no cause declared and he just passed away in his sleep. Since then, I’ve tried to raise as much money for charity in memory of him.
Damned Lies and Football Statistics? by bluesman
Football is possibly the most observed sport of all time, and there is plenty of statistical information available in the public domain to make some informed observations about clubs and managers, and their performance over the years.
From Marcus's Side of the Fence by essexccc
Most of the thinking, including my own, around the possible sale of the club, has quite naturally focused on the possibilities from the club's and supporters' points of view.
Something Rotten by Tristan90
Marcellus, a guard at Elsinore Castle, is a bit-part character in Hamlet yet utters one of the play’s most famous lines: "Something is rotten in the state of Denmark."
Ipswich Town Polls
[ Vote here ]