Jackson and Woolfenden Start as Blues Host Bristol Rovers

Friday, 2nd Apr 2021 14:20 Town boss Paul Cook has made two changes for this afternoon’s home game against Bristol Rovers with Kayden Jackson and Luke Woolfenden coming into a system featuring two strikers. Cook is forced into one of those changes with Kane Vincent-Young picking up a hamstring injury on his return at Wigan last week. Woolfenden, his replacement from the bench at the DW Stadium, starts in his place. The Blues boss has been weighing-up whether to move away from his preferred 4-2-3-1 system in recent weeks and appears to have taken the plunge with Jackson likely to line-up alongside James Norwood in a front two - for the first time since February last year - with Freddie Sears dropping to the subs. Town seem likely to start in a 4-4-2 system but their personnel also allows for 3-5-2. Bristol Rovers start former Town youngster Ed Upson in their midfield. Town: Holy, Woolfenden, Nsiala, Chambers (c), Ward, Edwards, Dozzell, Bishop, Judge, Jackson, Norwood. Subs: Cornell, McGuinness, Harrop, Dobra, Sears, Parrott, Drinan. Bristol Rovers: Jaakkola, Leahy (c), Upson, Hanlan, McCormick, Tutonda, Baldwin, Walker, Ayunga, Martinez, Williams. Subs: Day, Little, Hare, Daly, Westbrooke, Oztumer, Barrett. Referee: Stephen Martin (Staffordshire).

Photo: Matchday Images



TractorFrog added 14:24 - Apr 2

I like it. This is a match that we should be winning! COME ON IPSWICH! 2

Daz added 14:27 - Apr 2

Need a win today



Coyb's 1

masetheace added 14:30 - Apr 2

Whats happened to Kenlock . Not mentioned for the last couple of weeks 1

chepstowblue added 14:34 - Apr 2

Not surprisingly I fancy a 0-0 !! 0

BossMan added 14:35 - Apr 2

Can't see why Cook prefers Chambers at CB to Woolfy especially as Woolfy looked really out of sorts playing there last week. 2

BossMan added 14:35 - Apr 2

Meant Woolfy looked out of sorts at RB







1

ldnj added 14:36 - Apr 2

Anyone know what Kenlock has done as he hasn't been in the squad nor U23s ? 1

TimmyH added 14:42 - Apr 2

Same old underperforming midfield starts again, not one dropped!...can't even see Kenlock in the 18 unless he's injured? Woolfie looked like a fish out of water at right back and Jackson want's to wake up and do something other than that I'm pleased! :) 0

dirtydingusmagee added 14:56 - Apr 2

Think it will be same sort of performance as we have been seeing, ,Another banana skin if we dont lift our game. No surprise with KVY, dont think he will do much this season after such a long time out a set back was always likely imo .

0

