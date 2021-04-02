Cook Talks to Blue Action Following Banner Protest Against Owner

Suffolkboy added 15:56 - Apr 2

We do witness some misdirected passion and thoughtless activity which effectively contributes to an increasingly sad image of ITFC .

Sure this is our lovely football Club ,which many will have been following and supporting for many a decade - or more !- but the challenges lie on the pitch and amongst a characterless , irresolute , often unintelligent bunch of individuals who don’t or can’t combine as a team and are either short on ability or don’t or won’t utilise it and their energies and talents for a full 90 minutes with the aim of securing victories and points .

They show a lack of motivation , a frequent lack of technique and a disturbing lack of spunk and self belief .

Now an owner can only do so much ; the Managers are entrusted with the playing performance and showings , though will from time to time need support and a shoulder to lean upon ! Managers want and need to be given some rope , and we’ve managed to come up with a mixture who’ve not been the goods , or who have not been given additional support from time to time !That they have underperformed , been awful at their job , been rotten communicators , been bad man managers or coaches seems wilfully swept under the carpet in the desire to focus on the ‘constant’ Marcus Evans .

Football HAS changed massively since we at ITFC were fortunate enough to be a part of unexpected runaway success ; the sporting element has given way to money , show business ,and self indulgence on a massive scale by billionaires around the world with their own aims etc .

ITFC thus falls into a different league of interest and performance ,whilst our expectations and loyalties are tested to extreme ,perhaps by unrealistic immediate objectives : it is very definitely ‘slowly slowly catchee monkey ‘ .

Do let’s show some tolerance and patience , and a continuing level of optimism !

A warm crowd ,motivated in their total moral support at Portman Road will mean so much to everyone ,to our staff at ITFC ,AND to the Manager and Players .

COYB