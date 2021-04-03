U18s to Face Middlesbrough in Youth Cup

Saturday, 3rd Apr 2021 21:36

Town’s U18s will face Middlesbrough away in round five of the FA Youth Cup, Boro having won 1-0 at Swansea in their fourth round tie this afternoon.

The young Blues secured their place in the fifth round by beating Swindon 3-1 at Portman Road last Saturday.

The winners of the Boro-Town tie, which must be played by Saturday 17th April, will face Sheffield United - who won 2-0 at Peterborough today - or Bristol City at home in the quarter-finals. That match has to be played before Saturday 1st May.

Town have won the FA Youth Cup on three occasions, in 1973, 1975 and 2005.





Photo: Action Images