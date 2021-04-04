Tractor Girls Out of FA Cup

Sunday, 4th Apr 2021 16:16 Ipswich Town Women exited the Vitality Women’s FA Cup following a 2-1 defeat to Billericay Town at New Lodge on Sunday afternoon. The Tractor Girls went in front via Anna Grey’s 30-yard thunderbolt in the 27th minute but the Essex side levelled only three minutes later via Therese Addison. Town thought they’d regained the lead in the 43rd minute when Molly Sutherland had the ball in the net but the goal was controversially disallowed for offside. The Blues had had chances and had a penalty shout turned down before the home team won it with four minutes left on the clock, Addison grabbing her second of the afternoon. Late on, Town club captain Amanda Crump made her return to action as a sub following her maternity leave. The FA Cup defeat signals an end to the Tractor Girls’ season from a competitive perspective with their FAWNL Division One South East campaign having been ended early with them at the top of the table for the second year running. Town could still move up a league despite the season having been brought to an early end with the FA having given clubs the opportunity to apply to progress up a division. Town: Williamson, Hubbard (c), Wilson (Cooper 61), Egan, Thomas (Barratt 57), Grey, Sutherland (Allen 57), Peskett (Crump 88), Lafayette, Peake, O’Brien (Biggs 76). Subs: Adamson, Billson, Rossiter, Wakefield.

Photo: Action Images



Just gutted for the Ladies. We'll get em next season. Very hopeful for moving up.

