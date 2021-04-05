Quantcast
Judge in Teams of the Week
Monday, 5th Apr 2021 10:14

Blues midfielder Alan Judge has been named in the Sky Bet League One and EFL Teams of the Week following the 2-1 Good Friday victory over Bristol Rovers at Portman Road.

Judge scored Town’s second goal against the Pirates, the Irishman’s fourth of the season.

The 32-year-old was previously in the Team of the Week for his performance in the 2-0 win against Blackpool at Portman Road in February.


SaigonTractor added 10:16 - Apr 5
Well that makes it painfully obvious the people who make these decisions just glance at the scoreline.
1

Bad_Boy_Mark added 11:21 - Apr 5
Well done Alan, it's great to see one of our players getting some recognition!
0


