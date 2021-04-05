Chambers: We Have to Play With Freedom

Monday, 5th Apr 2021 10:29 Blues captain Luke Chambers says he and his team-mates have to play with the same freedom they showed in the early stages of Friday’s 2-1 home victory over Bristol Rovers when the face bottom club Rochdale at Spotland this afternoon. Town got off to the ideal start against the Gas, leading 2-0 after only 11 minutes but after Rovers pulled a goal back on 18 rather stumbled to the three points. Chambers believes it’s hugely important for the Blues to back up Friday’s win with another victory at Dale. “We have to, we can’t be going up there with any fear,” he said. “At the end of the day, we have to play with freedom, we have to approach the game the same was as we started against Bristol Rovers and that will give us a great foothold moving forward.” League One’s smaller clubs are often seen to raise their game against the bigger sides, the likes of the Blues, Sunderland and Portsmouth, and Chambers says there can be no excuse for Town not being prepared for that. “How you can come out for a game and not be ready for it? It shouldn’t take anyone to gee up [the squad] whoever we’re playing,” he said. “Look at where people come and play against Ipswich Town, look at the environment they’re in. It’s huge for people to come and play here, with the history of the club, the fanbase, the size of the club. And you should enjoy that battle. “You raise your game every time you step on the football pitch and be competitive and if someone comes up with a bit of magic and scores a good goal against you, you hold your hands up and you’ve been beaten by a better situation on the pitch. “But for Ipswich Town, you have to perform week in, week out and if you don’t, you won’t be at the club any longer.” Asked whether fans’ frustrations and unhappiness at the current position can spur the team on, Chambers added: “It has to. You want to put that right. You don’t want anyone to be disappointed. “I mention it again, the last year everyone’s had and not being able to come here and voice their frustrations and get behind the team, just come and support the team at times. “You hear a lot of the negative stuff, which you have to listen to, but there are a lot of positives out there as well. “Everyone just wants to get behind a winning football team. Yes, we want to be brilliant playing free-flowing, attacking football, but people will get behind the football club if you’re winning, and that’s what we need to do.”

Photo: Matchday Images



Razor added 10:36 - Apr 5

Crikey if we ever fear Rochdale then we are in trouble!! 0

Wishing4arightback added 10:54 - Apr 5

Paul Cook is giving you the freedom on the pitch. You can hear him clearly on iFollow, constant encouragement and his interviews clearly indicate he is trying to get you all to do more, but simply you are not good enough to do it.

He can't get you to judge a high ball correctly, he can stop you pulling at the oppositions shirt when you repeatedly lose it by turning into them........ Stop the talk, start earning the very comfortable livings you have. The manager is clearly giving you the trust and encouragement, now show you actually half as good as your egos think you are. -1

bluejacko added 10:59 - Apr 5

Why do they keep on coming out with this rubbish?

WE KNOW! It’s you that needs to get the message Mr Chambers🙄 -1

