Parrott in For Norwood as Blues Face Rochdale

Monday, 5th Apr 2021 14:26 Troy Parrott replaces James Norwood in an otherwise unchanged Town side facing Rochdale at Spotland this afternoon. Norwood suffered a thigh injury during Good Friday’s 2-1 home victory over Bristol Rovers and is absent from the squad. The Blues look set to continue in the 3-5-2 system they switched to against the Pirates. Striker Oli Hawkins and left-back Myles Kenlock return to the bench with Freddie Sears dropping out of the 18. Rochdale make two changes from the team which lost 2-1 at Portsmouth on Monday with centre-half Haydon Roberts replacing Paul McShane and Jay Lynch in goal for Irish international Gavin Bazanu. There is a change of referee with Robert Lewis taking charge instead of Christopher Sarginson who was scheduled to take control. Rochdale: Lynch, Osho, O'Connell (c), Beesley, Keohane, Rathbone, Roberts, Done, Grant, Shaughnessy, Baah. Subs: Bazunu, McNulty, McShane, Dooley, Morley, Newby, Vale. Town: Holy, Woolfenden, Nsiala, Chambers (c), Edwards, Dozzell, Bishop, Judge, Ward, Parrott, Jackson. Subs: Cornell, McGuinness, Kenlock, Dobra, Harrop, Drinan, Hawkins. Referee: Robert Lewis (Shrewsbury).

Photo: Matchday Images



Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.



Page:

1



suffolking_good added 14:29 - Apr 5

How does Jackson keep getting picked ?

Surely we must have better options than him 0

BangaloreBlues added 14:34 - Apr 5

Just happy we're going two up front.

I don't care who plays :-) 1

happybeingblue added 14:35 - Apr 5

norwood another croc always injured waste of time and £ -2

dirtydingusmagee added 14:58 - Apr 5

Norwood is a part timer, can never be relied on ,needs to wrapped in cotton wool. Baggage if he remains in the summer. -1

TimmyH added 15:02 - Apr 5

Dozzell and Jackson starting!! - both dreadful on Friday, Andre is the new un-droppable. 1

Ipswichbusiness added 15:04 - Apr 5

I don’t agree with the criticism of Jackson and Norwood. Together with the right service they ought to be an excellent pairing, especially at this level. The injuries are part of the misfortune of this club; or a problem with our medical/fitness team. 4

heathen66 added 15:28 - Apr 5

Why all the negativity regarding Jackson

Has only played 45 mins as a 2 with Norwood and then only 15 mins with Drinan.

Needs to be given a real chance and as he has already proved (with Norwood) can be a good striker as part of a front 2.

Give the lad a chance like many of the other under performers and not just one or two games !!!

0

Gforce added 15:38 - Apr 5

What's happening with Lancaster lately, still think he's the most promising out of all of our youngsters. 0

Suffolkboy added 15:51 - Apr 5

COYB ! 0

Page:

1

You need to login in order to post your comments