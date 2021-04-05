Parrott in For Norwood as Blues Face Rochdale
Monday, 5th Apr 2021 14:26
Troy Parrott replaces James Norwood in an otherwise unchanged Town side facing Rochdale at Spotland this afternoon.
Norwood suffered a thigh injury during Good Friday’s 2-1 home victory over Bristol Rovers and is absent from the squad.
The Blues look set to continue in the 3-5-2 system they switched to against the Pirates.
Striker Oli Hawkins and left-back Myles Kenlock return to the bench with Freddie Sears dropping out of the 18.
Rochdale make two changes from the team which lost 2-1 at Portsmouth on Monday with centre-half Haydon Roberts replacing Paul McShane and Jay Lynch in goal for Irish international Gavin Bazanu.
There is a change of referee with Robert Lewis taking charge instead of Christopher Sarginson who was scheduled to take control.
Rochdale: Lynch, Osho, O'Connell (c), Beesley, Keohane, Rathbone, Roberts, Done, Grant, Shaughnessy, Baah. Subs: Bazunu, McNulty, McShane, Dooley, Morley, Newby, Vale.
Town: Holy, Woolfenden, Nsiala, Chambers (c), Edwards, Dozzell, Bishop, Judge, Ward, Parrott, Jackson. Subs: Cornell, McGuinness, Kenlock, Dobra, Harrop, Drinan, Hawkins. Referee: Robert Lewis (Shrewsbury).
Photo: Matchday Images
|
