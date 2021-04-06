U23s Beat Leaders Bristol City

Tuesday, 6th Apr 2021 13:50

Town’s U23s closed the gap on Bristol City at the top of Professional Development League Two South by beating the Robins 4-2 at Playford Road this afternoon with Freddie Sears, Aaron Drinan, Tyreece Simpson and a visiting defender grabbing the goals.

The strong Blues’ U23s line-up, also featuring David Cornell, Mark McGuinness, Keanan Bennetts, Armando Dobra, Myles Kenlock and Tristan Nydam, took the lead on 31 when Sears netted from close range.

Five minutes later, Drinan made it 2-0 from a Dobra through ball, then on 40 a City defender turned a Sears cross past his own keeper.

The visitors pulled goals back on 70 and 74 but four minutes from the scheduled end sub Simpson shot into the bottom corner to make the points safe.

Second-placed Town, who are coached by Kieron Dyer and Terry Butcher, are now eight points behind the Robins with both sides having played 21 matches.

U23s: Cornell, Andoh, McGuinness, Clements, Kenlock, Gibbs, Nydam, Dobra, Bennetts, Sears, Drinan. Subs: White, Trialist, O'Reilly, Crane, Simpson.





Photo: Matchday Images