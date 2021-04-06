The TWTD League Calculator 2020/21

Tuesday, 6th Apr 2021 13:57 With eight games of Town’s 2020/21 League One campaign remaining and the Blues eighth in the table, now’s the time to give the TWTD League Calculator a go to assess how the final weeks of the season might pan out. The League Calculator allows you to input your predicted results for all the fixtures likely to affect a club's league position and then outputs a final table. To give it a go, click here. The League Calculator will remain available via the Interactive menu above throughout the remainder of the season. Post your final table in the comments section below or on the forum for discussion and assessment.

Photo: Matchday Images



bootneckspud added 14:34 - Apr 6

i have us just scrapping in the top 6.....fingers crossed im right but theres some strong teams to play in the play-offs... http://www.twtd.co.uk/league-calculator/?step=6&session=2021040614245110998 0

