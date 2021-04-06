Youth Cup Date at Boro Set

Tuesday, 6th Apr 2021 17:08 Town’s U18s will face Middlesbrough in their fifth round FA Youth Cup tie behind closed doors at Bishop Auckland's Heritage Park on Saturday afternoon (KO midday). The young Blues secured their place in the fifth round by beating Swindon 3-1 at Portman Road at the end of last month, while Boro won 1-0 at Swansea on Saturday. The winners of the Boro-Town tie will face Sheffield United or Bristol City at home in the quarter-finals. That match has to be played before Saturday 1st May. Saturday’s scheduled Professional Development League Two South match away against the Blades has been postponed. Town have won the FA Youth Cup on three occasions, in 1973, 1975 and 2005.

Photo: Action Images



trncbluearmy added 17:14 - Apr 6

Hope this is available on something,have enjoyed watching the yoofs, but spend most of the time wondering why the first team (yeah right!) cannot play the same



COYB Proper Ipswich Team to cheer on 1

