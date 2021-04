terryf added 17:49 - Apr 6

Both the new Manager and previous one have referred to Ipswich as being a big Club. Well historically this may have been the case, but we are now a Club in decline. Moving forward the new Manager is the only shining light in the tunnel and I just hope he can recruit the right characters into the Club in the summer.



Sadly I don't think this present group of players, with the odd exception, are good enough to improve the situation.