Edwards Linked With Sunderland and Preston
Wednesday, 7th Apr 2021 16:44
Blues winger Gwion Edwards is reportedly interesting Sunderland and Preston with his contract up in the summer.
According to Football Insider, the Black Cats and Lilywhites are both keen on the 28-year-old Welshman, who will be a free agent come the end of the campaign.
Town took the option of an additional year in Edwards’s contract last summer but there have been no talks about a new deal since then.
Speaking about the situation last week, he said: “While the fact that I’m going to be out of contract in three months might be at the back of my mind, it isn’t really something that I’m too worried about. My main concentration is on helping to push this team into the play-offs.
“Obviously, I’m curious about where I’m going to be next season, whether it’s here at Ipswich or elsewhere.
“It would be nice to know but, like I said, it’s not bothering me too much. I’m sure the club will sit down at the end of the season and talk to all the players who are going to be out of contract.”
Edwards is one of 26 players whose deals are up at the end of the season with a summer of great change anticipated even before confirmation of the takeover earlier today.
Photo: Matchday Images
|
