O'Leary: Premier League is the Target
Wednesday, 7th Apr 2021 18:07
New Blues chairman Mike O’Leary says it’s crazy that a club the size of Town is in League One and that promotion to the Championship and then to the Premier League is the target of the new ownership, who took charge earlier today.
O’Leary, 58, was the chief executive officer at West Brom between 2002 and 2004 and was on the board at Oxford from 2014 to 2015.
“Ipswich Town has a fantastic heritage,” he told iFollow Ipswich. “It’s a fabulous club and I can remember from my early youth the success they had.
“They had two of the greatest managers football has seen [Sir Alf Ramsey and Sir Bobby Robson] and it’s crazy that a club of this size is in League One.
“We are here to help the club climb the football pyramid. Promotion to the Championship as soon as possible is the immediate aim. It’s possible this season but if it takes another year or so, so be it.
“Then if you are in the Championship, you take stock and see what is needed to give you a chance to get into the Premier League and they are the goals that we will set.
“A club of this stature - if not in the Premier League - should be knocking on the door of the Premier League pretty quickly and clearly that is what we aim to achieve.”
