O'Leary: Premier League is the Target

Wednesday, 7th Apr 2021 18:07 New Blues chairman Mike O’Leary says it’s crazy that a club the size of Town is in League One and that promotion to the Championship and then to the Premier League is the target of the new ownership, who took charge earlier today. O’Leary, 58, was the chief executive officer at West Brom between 2002 and 2004 and was on the board at Oxford from 2014 to 2015. “Ipswich Town has a fantastic heritage,” he told iFollow Ipswich. “It’s a fabulous club and I can remember from my early youth the success they had. “They had two of the greatest managers football has seen [Sir Alf Ramsey and Sir Bobby Robson] and it’s crazy that a club of this size is in League One. “We are here to help the club climb the football pyramid. Promotion to the Championship as soon as possible is the immediate aim. It’s possible this season but if it takes another year or so, so be it. “Then if you are in the Championship, you take stock and see what is needed to give you a chance to get into the Premier League and they are the goals that we will set. “A club of this stature - if not in the Premier League - should be knocking on the door of the Premier League pretty quickly and clearly that is what we aim to achieve.”

Photo: ITFC



factual_blue added 18:12 - Apr 7

Good to see a Chairman wearing a tie. 2

Pencilpete added 18:14 - Apr 7

The new Chairman has already reached out to the fans more in 1 day than Marcus Evans did in his first 10 years !! 1

aas1010 added 18:19 - Apr 7

Onwards and upwards ! Massive player clear out ! COYB 🇺🇸🇺🇸 1

Kropotkin123 added 18:20 - Apr 7

Welcome. 0

CaptainAhab added 18:21 - Apr 7

First job, clear out the deadwood.

Exciting times to come though! 1

Bluearmy_81 added 18:23 - Apr 7





Join Evans is out of ITFC!!! on facebook

As it should be. Was never going to happen under ME. Best day as a town fan in 20 years!!!

chepstowblue added 18:24 - Apr 7

Oh God he's at it already.Top10 in league1 may be the first objective, with the occasional shot on target !! 0

