Video: O'Leary and Johnson Press Conference

Thursday, 8th Apr 2021 08:14 Full video of last night's Zoom press conference with new chairman Mike O’Leary and Brett Johnson from the American Three Lions element of Gamechanger 20 via the club's YouTube channel.

Photo: TWTD



BangaloreBlues added 08:59 - Apr 8

Phoenix Rising are the first club in history to acquire 20,000 fans overnight from a foreign country. Thankfully, their home kit isn't green or yellow. COYR! 3

hawkzzter added 09:13 - Apr 8

Really liked what I've heard, welcome to the club guys, really pleased you chose to invest here, you will be welcomed in with open arms I'm sure. You will find Ipswich can be a great place to be, especially when the club are winning matches 2

Marcus added 09:19 - Apr 8

Already more press conferences than the entire ME era 3

jayceee added 09:28 - Apr 8

My will to live has been extended by a few years. 2

Cakeman added 09:28 - Apr 8

Great to have new owners and a warm welcome to them. Hopefully the start of a great era too.

2

dirtydingusmagee added 09:30 - Apr 8

HOPEFULLY, we will have a face that communicates with fans now, one of the problems that ME never really dealt with well. 1

