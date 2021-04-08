Keepers Przybek and Wright Among Four Exiting Town
Thursday, 8th Apr 2021 13:16
TWTD understands the Blues have parted company with young pros Harry Wright, Adam Przybek, Kai Brown and Zak Brown. All four had contracts which are up at the end of the season.
Wales U21 international keeper Adam Przybek (above), 21, moves on having made one first-team appearance, in the Leasing.com Trophy tie at Peterborough last season in which he saw Town to a penalty shoot-out victory. The former West Brom youngster is currently on loan at Chesterfield.
Fellow keeper Wright, 22, the son of Town legend Richard, departs without having made a senior appearance for the Blues.
Felixstowe-based striker Zak Brown, the brother of MK Dons frontman Charlie, who left Town for Chelsea as a scholar, made his only senior appearance in the Papa John’s Trophy game at Crawley as a substitute.
Forward Kai Brown, 19, who joined the Blues from Grays Athletic in the summer of 2018, moves on having been unable to break into the first team.
We understand a number of other young players whose terms are up this summer have also been told they will not be offered new deals.
Wright
Zak Brown
Kai Brown
Photos: Matchday Images/TWTD
