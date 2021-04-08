Keepers Przybek and Wright Among Four Exiting Town

Thursday, 8th Apr 2021 13:16 TWTD understands the Blues have parted company with young pros Harry Wright, Adam Przybek, Kai Brown and Zak Brown. All four had contracts which are up at the end of the season. Wales U21 international keeper Adam Przybek (above), 21, moves on having made one first-team appearance, in the Leasing.com Trophy tie at Peterborough last season in which he saw Town to a penalty shoot-out victory. The former West Brom youngster is currently on loan at Chesterfield. Fellow keeper Wright, 22, the son of Town legend Richard, departs without having made a senior appearance for the Blues. Felixstowe-based striker Zak Brown, the brother of MK Dons frontman Charlie, who left Town for Chelsea as a scholar, made his only senior appearance in the Papa John’s Trophy game at Crawley as a substitute. Forward Kai Brown, 19, who joined the Blues from Grays Athletic in the summer of 2018, moves on having been unable to break into the first team. We understand a number of other young players whose terms are up this summer have also been told they will not be offered new deals. Wright Zak Brown Kai Brown

Photos: Matchday Images/TWTD



Suffolkboy added 13:24 - Apr 8

The sort of professional decisions which have to be made ,and are not likely to be surprising to many in Football .

As supporters we must wish them very good fortune for the future .

COYB 13

TractorFrog added 13:27 - Apr 8

I really hope we keep Tristan Nydam and Liam Gibbs. 4

BangaloreBlues added 13:28 - Apr 8

Good luck to them... 8

rugbytomc added 13:37 - Apr 8

It’s sad. Would have loved Harry Wright to have made it. Also Zak brown always seems to pop up for the u-23s honestly thought he might be the next one through. Still, they’re young but not that young and we have a bloated squad. All the best to them all 4

londontractorboy57 added 13:49 - Apr 8

Come the final game of the season we will have about 10 players.

Might as well disband the academy like Brentford have done it hasn't been detrimental to their prospects. -3

Marinersnose added 13:50 - Apr 8

I’m a little surprised that Przybek is being released as from what I’ve seen he looks far better than our two first team keepers neither of whom could catch a cold. Coaches watch them everyday so one has to trust their judgement. A new number 1 has to be a priority if we are to be serious promotion contenders. 1

