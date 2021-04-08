Johnson to Donate Season Ticket Seats

Thursday, 8th Apr 2021 16:15 New Blues board member Brett Johnson has said he will donate his Town season ticket seats to someone in need who will appreciate the opportunity and experience. Johnson is one of the Three Lions who own five per cent of Gamechanger 20, who took control of the club yesterday. I’ll be buying my season tickets shortly and will gladly donate my seats every game to someone in need that would appreciate the opportunity and experience. We can figure out how best to award the seats and I’m sure my partners will also join in this. 🙏🏻 — Brett M. Johnson (@bmjcrew28) April 8, 2021 In a busy 24 hours on Town social media, Chelsea legend Didier Drogba, who played for the Three Lions at Phoenix Rising at the end of his career, has sent another of the group, Berke Bakay, a good luck message following the takeover. Here we go @berkebakay

Massive move to an historical club @IpswichTown https://t.co/swAngNLk1I — Didier Drogba (@didierdrogba) April 8, 2021

Photo: TWTD



Help added 16:21 - Apr 8

Very Generous 2

90z added 16:29 - Apr 8

Seems a very nice bloke ! 2

JewellintheTown added 16:29 - Apr 8

Seems a decent guy and nice of him to do so.

Now if he could just coax that 43 year old Drogba out of retirement, he could do no worse than the dross strike force we already have. Could double our season total on his own. 4

bluelodgeblue added 16:36 - Apr 8

Excellent gesture. #itfc 2

itsonlyme added 17:02 - Apr 8

Already they are doing more than the previous owner. Long may they reign. I hope they and us get their just rewards. Large crowds at every home game would be wonderful. 2

jas0999 added 17:09 - Apr 8

Good start to life at Town! 1

ImAbeliever added 17:12 - Apr 8

Didier Drogba,,,he’s heard of us,!



3

TractorCam added 17:19 - Apr 8

Of course he's heard of us ImAbeliever, he's probably still tucked away in Alex Bruce's pocket!



Sign him up! 0

