Thomas: For My Mental and Physical Health I Needed Time Away From the Game

Thursday, 8th Apr 2021 19:58 Blues loanee Luke Thomas has explained the reasons behind his lack of involvement in recent weeks, saying he needed to take some time away from the game for the sake of his mental and physical health. Thomas, who joined Town on loan from parent club Barnsley in January, hasn’t featured for the Blues since the 0-0 home draw with Northampton in February. In total, he has made four starts and one sub appearance for the Blues. The 22-year-old winger issued a statement via his social media channels this evening outlining the reasons for his absence. Asked about Thomas’s situation last week, manager Paul Cook said: “Luke’s had some personal issues that had to be dealt with away from football, so we certainly wish Luke well.”

Photo: Matchday Images



Suffolkboy added 20:13 - Apr 8

Takes courage to make such a decision and then to implement it : very very best wishes young man , hope you’ll have every success !

COYB 2

TimmyH added 20:13 - Apr 8

Forgot we even had him on loan... 0

Saxonblue74 added 20:14 - Apr 8

Good luck to him, had forgotten he was here to be honest! 0

