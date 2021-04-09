Cook Linked With Grigg Reunion
Friday, 9th Apr 2021 15:46
Town boss Paul Cook is reported to be keen on a reunion with his former Wigan striker Will Grigg, who is currently on loan from Sunderland with Saturday’s opponents the MK Dons.
According to Football Insider, Cook is a big fan of Grigg having managed the Northern Ireland international during his time as boss of the Latics.
Grigg, 29, netted 19 times in 43 games as Cook’s side carried off the League One title in 2017/18.
Solihull-born Grigg started his league career at Walsall having been with Birmingham City and Solihull Moors as a youngster before a spell with Stratford Town.
In 2013 he joined Brentford and spent two years with the Bees during which time he spent an earlier spell on loan with the Dons.
Grigg joined Wigan for a fee of £900,000 in the summer of 2015 - prior to Cook's stint as manager - and went on to net a total of 65 goals in 113 starts and 37 sub appearances before joining Sunderland for £4 million in January 2019.
The 5ft 11in tall striker’s time at Sunderland has proved less successful - eight goals in 37 starts and 24 sub appearances - and on deadline day at the end of the January transfer window he rejoined the Dons for whom he has scored three and picked up three assists in seven starts and six sub appearances.
Grigg has another year left on his Black Cats contract but it is anticipated that he will move on in the summer.
Even prior to this week’s takeover it was expected that there would be a significant turnover of players in the summer with Cook already understood to be keen on another of his former Wigan squad members, midfielder Lee Evans.
Photo: Action Images
