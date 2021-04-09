Cook Linked With Grigg Reunion

Friday, 9th Apr 2021 15:46 Town boss Paul Cook is reported to be keen on a reunion with his former Wigan striker Will Grigg, who is currently on loan from Sunderland with Saturday’s opponents the MK Dons. According to Football Insider, Cook is a big fan of Grigg having managed the Northern Ireland international during his time as boss of the Latics. Grigg, 29, netted 19 times in 43 games as Cook’s side carried off the League One title in 2017/18. Solihull-born Grigg started his league career at Walsall having been with Birmingham City and Solihull Moors as a youngster before a spell with Stratford Town. In 2013 he joined Brentford and spent two years with the Bees during which time he spent an earlier spell on loan with the Dons. Grigg joined Wigan for a fee of £900,000 in the summer of 2015 - prior to Cook's stint as manager - and went on to net a total of 65 goals in 113 starts and 37 sub appearances before joining Sunderland for £4 million in January 2019. The 5ft 11in tall striker’s time at Sunderland has proved less successful - eight goals in 37 starts and 24 sub appearances - and on deadline day at the end of the January transfer window he rejoined the Dons for whom he has scored three and picked up three assists in seven starts and six sub appearances. Grigg has another year left on his Black Cats contract but it is anticipated that he will move on in the summer. Even prior to this week’s takeover it was expected that there would be a significant turnover of players in the summer with Cook already understood to be keen on another of his former Wigan squad members, midfielder Lee Evans.

Photo: Action Images



Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.



Page:

1



boroughblue added 15:53 - Apr 9

Could get behind a bit of 'Will Grigg's on fire' going around Portman Road next season.



Big summer of change coming up this summer as mentioned, wouldn't mind seeing this happen.



Phil, I know the new owners have said that they want to keep Cook, but is Cook himself happy to stay under the new owners? I know he was keen to work under Evans and as you said he hadn't been told about the takeover until Wednesday morning, really want Cook to stay with us, think he's definitely the manager to get us out of this league 1

LukePenningVGP added 15:56 - Apr 9

Not for me. Despite having a good-goal record at Wigan. Since his time at Sunderland his goal-record has been poor.



If we're going to be taking a more data- analytics approach to things, Grigg isn't our man.



29 approaching 30. not what we need. No point going on goal-scoring form of 3/4 years ago, serves you no purpose. 2

multiplescoregasms added 16:03 - Apr 9

Still think midfielders who can create will be a massive help to those we already have upfront. Not saying this would be the worst buy for us, just saying the midfield we have at present isn't doing it's job. 1

Linkboy13 added 16:05 - Apr 9

Talented striker whose career has taken a nosedive in the last couple of years. Any signing is a gamble even if you spend millions on a player, but some players respond to certain managers and twenty nine is not old when the main object is too get out of this league. If Paul Cook thinks he's good enough that's fine by me. 1

ronnyd added 16:08 - Apr 9

I just can't believe that Cook didn't know about the takeover before he took the job here. 2

johnwarksshorts added 16:10 - Apr 9

Could be a useful addition if we don't get promoted. If we get promoted we need to look further afield and be more ambitious than this. 0

Page:

1

You need to login in order to post your comments