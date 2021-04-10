Downes, Dobra and Drinan Start For Blues Against MK Dons

Saturday, 10th Apr 2021 14:23 Flynn Downes returns to the Blues line-up as Town’s new era gets under way with a home game against the MK Dons with Armando Dobra and Aaron Drinan also coming into the team. Downes, who has been out of action for almost a month with a hamstring injury, comes into central midfield alongside Andre Dozzell and Teddy Bishop in a continuation of the 3-5-2 system which manager Paul Cook has utilised from the start of the last two games. Dobra plays off Drinan up front with the duo both making their first starts of Cook’s time as boss. Alan Judge and Troy Parrott drop to the bench having been in the side which drew 0-0 at Rochdale last week with Tristan Nydam in the matchday 18 for the first time since returning from the serious ankle injury he suffered in July 2019. James Norwood remains absent having suffered a thigh injury last weekend and Kane Vincent-Young is also not in the 18 following his hamstring injury, while Kayden Jackson was also missing presumably due to a knock. For the Dons, defender Warren O’Hora, midfielder Louis Thompson and veteran striker Cameron Jerome miss out due to injury with long-serving skipper Dean Lewington, Scott Fraser and Will Grigg, who played for Town boss Cook at Wigan and has been linked with the Blues, returning. Town: Holy, Woolfenden, Nsiala, Chambers (c), Edwards, Dozzell, Bishop, Downes, Ward, Dobra, Drinan. Subs: Cornell, McGuinness, Nydam, Judge, Sears, Parrott, Hawkins. MK Dons: Fisher, Lewington (c), Jules, McEachran, Darling, Grigg, Fraser, Laird, Surman, O'Riley, Harvie. Subs: Nicholls, Kasumu, Brown, Sorensen, Mason, Houghton, Sorinola. Referee: Tom Nield (West Yorkshire).

Photo: Matchday Images



ImAbeliever added 14:24 - Apr 10

Good

1

ImAbeliever added 14:26 - Apr 10

Dobra and Drinnan is interesting. 3

TractorFrog added 14:26 - Apr 10

I like it a lot. Best team available. 2

Radlett_blue added 14:27 - Apr 10

The spinning wheel came up "D" today. 3

johnwarksshorts added 14:31 - Apr 10

Interesting front pairing. Like it. COYB! 0

skari added 14:32 - Apr 10

Is the game in 3D? 2

BromleyBloo added 14:32 - Apr 10

......and no Jackson! 1

multiplescoregasms added 14:34 - Apr 10

The undropables are still there though. 3

TimmyH added 14:49 - Apr 10

Dozzell still starts!!...glad to see Downes back but was hoping we might see Norwood in some form today as TWTD showed him in the 18 yesterday but have to say Drinan does nothing for me upfront. Also what has happened to Wilson with his slight 'knock' which looked like was only going to keep him out for a match? 1

cornishnick added 14:52 - Apr 10

Drinan????? God help us -1

grow_our_own added 14:52 - Apr 10

Kenlock? Our most improved player this season IMO 2

TimmyH added 14:55 - Apr 10

Agree another strange one...where is Kenlock? after coming on as sub on Monday, surely not another injury? 1

eddiespearitt03 added 14:59 - Apr 10

Sears back on the bench. What does he offer ?

1

