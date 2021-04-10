Downes, Dobra and Drinan Start For Blues Against MK Dons
Saturday, 10th Apr 2021 14:23
Flynn Downes returns to the Blues line-up as Town’s new era gets under way with a home game against the MK Dons with Armando Dobra and Aaron Drinan also coming into the team.
Downes, who has been out of action for almost a month with a hamstring injury, comes into central midfield alongside Andre Dozzell and Teddy Bishop in a continuation of the 3-5-2 system which manager Paul Cook has utilised from the start of the last two games.
Dobra plays off Drinan up front with the duo both making their first starts of Cook’s time as boss.
Alan Judge and Troy Parrott drop to the bench having been in the side which drew 0-0 at Rochdale last week with Tristan Nydam in the matchday 18 for the first time since returning from the serious ankle injury he suffered in July 2019.
James Norwood remains absent having suffered a thigh injury last weekend and Kane Vincent-Young is also not in the 18 following his hamstring injury, while Kayden Jackson was also missing presumably due to a knock.
For the Dons, defender Warren O’Hora, midfielder Louis Thompson and veteran striker Cameron Jerome miss out due to injury with long-serving skipper Dean Lewington, Scott Fraser and Will Grigg, who played for Town boss Cook at Wigan and has been linked with the Blues, returning.
Town: Holy, Woolfenden, Nsiala, Chambers (c), Edwards, Dozzell, Bishop, Downes, Ward, Dobra, Drinan. Subs: Cornell, McGuinness, Nydam, Judge, Sears, Parrott, Hawkins.
MK Dons: Fisher, Lewington (c), Jules, McEachran, Darling, Grigg, Fraser, Laird, Surman, O'Riley, Harvie. Subs: Nicholls, Kasumu, Brown, Sorensen, Mason, Houghton, Sorinola. Referee: Tom Nield (West Yorkshire).
Photo: Matchday Images
