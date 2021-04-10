Late Armin Goal Sees U18s to Youth Cup Win at Boro

Saturday, 10th Apr 2021 14:54

Town’s U18s progressed to the quarter-finals of the FA Youth Cup after defender Albie Armin netted a late winner as they defeated Middlesbrough 1-0 at Bishop Auckland's Heritage Park in round five this afternoon.

Boro are the second category one academy side the Blues have knocked out of the competition following the defeat of Fulham in round three.

Town will face Sheffield United or Bristol City - who meet next Saturday - at home in the quarter-finals. That match has to be played before Saturday 1st May.

The Blues have won the FA Youth Cup on three occasions, in 1973, 1975 and 2005.

U18s: Bort, Wyss, Stewart, Baggott, Armin, Humphreys, Alexander, Cutbush, Gibbs, Valentine, Siziba. Subs: Ridd, Bradshaw, Bello, Agbaje, Chirewa, Barbrook, Manly.





Photo: Action Images