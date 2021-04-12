Earlier Kick-Off For Charlton Match

Monday, 12th Apr 2021 11:43 Town's game at Charlton Athletic on Saturday has moved to a 12.30pm kick-off with all EFL fixtures previously set for 3pm moving so as not to clash with the funeral of HRH The Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh. Meanwhile, the EFL have also announced the dates for this season’s play-offs.The Championship play the first leg of the first semi-final on Monday 17th May with all the games across the three divisions to be played by Thursday 20th May. Semi-final second legs will take place between from 21st to 23rd May with three fixtures from the Championship and League One on Saturday 22nd May. Finals weekend at Wembley will take place across the May Bank Holiday, with the Championship game on Saturday 29th May, League One on the Sunday and League Two on the Monday.



Photo: Action Images



