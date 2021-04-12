Cook: Hopefully We'll Soon See Luke Back on a Football Pitch Smiling
Monday, 12th Apr 2021 12:35
Blues boss Paul Cook says he’s pleased that Town loan winger Luke Thomas has sought help regarding his mental health, the 23-year-old having revealed that he had taken some time away from the game on social media at the end of last week.
Thomas, 22, who was due to stay with the Blues for the rest of the season from parent club Barnsley, said he needed a break from football for the sake of his “mental and physical health”.
“I’m absolutely delighted for Luke that he’s gone and sought help,” Cook said. “Today, when people are out there suffering, and we all know there are a lot of people, [there’s a] lot of good work that people do now with helplines and availability for people to speak about problems.
“We’ve seen in the football world with a couple of young men taking their own lives, it’s so sad, leaving families and kids behind.
“It’s something that none of us wants, but it’s out there and we’ve all got to do as much as we can to make sure we’re offering avenues of help and support.
“Luke Thomas came down here as a young footballer and for our fans and ourselves, he was carrying our hopes.
“But you can’t carry people’s hopes when you’re carrying burdens in your own lives and I’m absolutely delighted for Luke now that going forward, hopefully soon, we’ll all see Luke Thomas on a football pitch smiling and playing football.”
