Cook Delighted For U18s After Youth Cup Win
Monday, 12th Apr 2021 12:41
Boss Paul Cook was delighted that Town’s U18s secured a place in the quarter-finals of the FA Youth Cup via a 1-0 fifth round victory over Middlesbrough on Saturday, their second win against a category one academy in the competition this season having beaten Fulham at home in round three.
Central defender Albie Armin netted the game’s only goal in the 84th minute at Bishop Auckland's Heritage Park to see the young Blues through.
They will play either Sheffield United or Bristol City, who meet next Saturday, at home in their quarter-final. That tie has to be played before Saturday 1st May.
“I’m delighted, massive congratulations to Adz [U18s manager Adem Atay] and the team,” Cook said.
“Historically, I think every U18s manager has to live with the fact that we won the Youth Cup a long time ago [in 1973, 1975 and 2005]. And that’s something they carry.
“Each year brings a new group of players, a new group of lads together in the hope to [do well in the competition].
“They’re representing the team and the town so well at the minute. They have everyone’s support and hopefully the game can be played where - whether there are fans in or not I don’t know - but we can give them even more support because they’re doing fantastic and I’m absolutely delighted for them.”
Photo: Action Images
Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.
You need to login in order to post your comments
|
Blogs 278 bloggers
Here We Go by tractorboykent
For a club recently described as Britain’s unhappiest, it may seem odd that Town fans are suddenly awash with optimism now that the deal is done.
One of the Strongest Squads? by NormEmerges
I keep hearing that ITFC has one of the strongest squads in League One. It’s certainly true that we have one of the biggest squads, but strongest? I would assume ‘strongest’ to mean ‘includes higher quality players for this league’. What do the facts tell us?
Tractor Boy on a Mission by wadey
As some of you may be aware, we lost our little boy Tyler on 1st April 2012, aged just 15 months old. There was no cause declared and he just passed away in his sleep. Since then, I’ve tried to raise as much money for charity in memory of him.
Damned Lies and Football Statistics? by bluesman
Football is possibly the most observed sport of all time, and there is plenty of statistical information available in the public domain to make some informed observations about clubs and managers, and their performance over the years.
From Marcus's Side of the Fence by essexccc
Most of the thinking, including my own, around the possible sale of the club, has quite naturally focused on the possibilities from the club's and supporters' points of view.
Ipswich Town Polls
[ Vote here ]