Cook Delighted For U18s After Youth Cup Win

Monday, 12th Apr 2021 12:41

Boss Paul Cook was delighted that Town’s U18s secured a place in the quarter-finals of the FA Youth Cup via a 1-0 fifth round victory over Middlesbrough on Saturday, their second win against a category one academy in the competition this season having beaten Fulham at home in round three.

Central defender Albie Armin netted the game’s only goal in the 84th minute at Bishop Auckland's Heritage Park to see the young Blues through.

They will play either Sheffield United or Bristol City, who meet next Saturday, at home in their quarter-final. That tie has to be played before Saturday 1st May.

“I’m delighted, massive congratulations to Adz [U18s manager Adem Atay] and the team,” Cook said.

“Historically, I think every U18s manager has to live with the fact that we won the Youth Cup a long time ago [in 1973, 1975 and 2005]. And that’s something they carry.

“Each year brings a new group of players, a new group of lads together in the hope to [do well in the competition].

“They’re representing the team and the town so well at the minute. They have everyone’s support and hopefully the game can be played where - whether there are fans in or not I don’t know - but we can give them even more support because they’re doing fantastic and I’m absolutely delighted for them.”





Photo: Action Images

Suffolkboy added 12:46 - Apr 12

COYB 1