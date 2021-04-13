U23s Host Barnsley
Tuesday, 13th Apr 2021 12:09
Town’s U23s are in action against Barnsley at Playford Road this afternoon (KO 1pm).
The young Blues, who are coached by Kieron Dyer and Terry Butcher, currently sit second in Professional Development League Two South, eight points behind Bristol City with the Tykes sixth in the North division.
They will be looking to extend their winning run to three in a row having beaten Charlton and the Robins in their last two matches.
Town say they will confirm the team which is playing later on this evening, presumably so as not to give too much away regarding who might be involved with the first-team at Wimbledon this evening.
Photo: Photo: Matchday Images
Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.
You need to login in order to post your comments
|
Blogs 278 bloggers
Here We Go by tractorboykent
For a club recently described as Britain’s unhappiest, it may seem odd that Town fans are suddenly awash with optimism now that the deal is done.
One of the Strongest Squads? by NormEmerges
I keep hearing that ITFC has one of the strongest squads in League One. It’s certainly true that we have one of the biggest squads, but strongest? I would assume ‘strongest’ to mean ‘includes higher quality players for this league’. What do the facts tell us?
Tractor Boy on a Mission by wadey
As some of you may be aware, we lost our little boy Tyler on 1st April 2012, aged just 15 months old. There was no cause declared and he just passed away in his sleep. Since then, I’ve tried to raise as much money for charity in memory of him.
Damned Lies and Football Statistics? by bluesman
Football is possibly the most observed sport of all time, and there is plenty of statistical information available in the public domain to make some informed observations about clubs and managers, and their performance over the years.
From Marcus's Side of the Fence by essexccc
Most of the thinking, including my own, around the possible sale of the club, has quite naturally focused on the possibilities from the club's and supporters' points of view.
Ipswich Town Polls
[ Vote here ]