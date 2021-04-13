U23s Host Barnsley

Tuesday, 13th Apr 2021 12:09 Town’s U23s are in action against Barnsley at Playford Road this afternoon (KO 1pm). The young Blues, who are coached by Kieron Dyer and Terry Butcher, currently sit second in Professional Development League Two South, eight points behind Bristol City with the Tykes sixth in the North division. They will be looking to extend their winning run to three in a row having beaten Charlton and the Robins in their last two matches. Town say they will confirm the team which is playing later on this evening, presumably so as not to give too much away regarding who might be involved with the first-team at Wimbledon this evening.

Photo: Photo: Matchday Images



Wallingford_Boy added 12:25 - Apr 13

Eh? Whats that about announcing the team? I'm lost. 0

PhilTWTD added 12:36 - Apr 13

They're not mentioning who is playing until later on. 0

Wallingford_Boy added 12:44 - Apr 13

Won't they know when they blow the whistle for the start of the U23 match? 0

N2_Blue added 13:02 - Apr 13

re not announcing the team until later....that's a bit ridiculous isn't it. It's not like it would exactly reveal our line up only who might definitely not be involved. Not like we have players the opposition should be concerned about and having used over 40 players this season still be impossible to know our line up. Hate this kind of thing. 0

