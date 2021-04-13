Three Changes for Blues at Wimbledon

Tuesday, 13th Apr 2021 18:22 Town make three changes for this evening’s game against AFC Wimbledon at their new Plough Lane stadium with James Norwood, Josh Harrop and Alan Judge starting and Teddy Bishop and Andre Dozzell dropping to the bench and Armando Dobra from the 18. The Blues may again start with a four-man backline with Harrop in central midfield with Flynn Downes and Judge on the left with Norwood and Aaron Drinan up front. Myles Kenlock, Kane Vincent-Young, Cole Skuse, Tristan Nydam and Troy Parrott are not involved having played for the U23s this afternoon as they lost 1-0 to Barnsley at Playford Road. AFC Wimbledon: Tzanev, O'Neill, Woodyard (c), Nightingale, Palmer, Rudoni, Assal, Guinness-Walker, Dobson, Kalambayi, Pigott. Subs: Cox, Csoka, Alexander, Oksanen, McLoughlin, Longman, Osew. Town: Holy, Woolfenden, Nsiala, Chambers (c), Edwards, Downes, Judge, Ward, Harrop, Norwood, Drinan. Subs: Cornell, McGuinness, Dozzell, Bishop, Bennetts, Sears, Jackson. Referee: Antony Coggins (Bicester).

Photo: Matchday Images



TimmyH added 18:30 - Apr 13

Good and bad - At last Dozzell dropped, glad Norwood is back but Drinan doesn't do a lot for me and would have liked to see Nydam in some form rather than playing for the U23's.



Must win and please not another 0-0! 0

coolhand added 18:32 - Apr 13

Not looking for a win if the starting 11 can’t do it, who would he bring on to score or make something happen 0

Suffolkboy added 18:34 - Apr 13

Just be sure to do the very best you can you Blues !

COYB 0

masetheace added 18:34 - Apr 13

What has happened to Hawkins again ? The only good front man to play with Norwood 0

therein61 added 18:52 - Apr 13

3 points sh1t or bust 1

arc added 18:52 - Apr 13

Cook seems to be really struggling to know what he's got. It must be so frustrating—so many players who we've been told for years are super-talented, and yet when they get on the pitch they don't deliver. 1

TimmyH added 18:59 - Apr 13

A season defining match as PC stated before the match...so that's over then! embarrassing. 0

WalkRules added 19:01 - Apr 13

Season defining eh? At 0-2 in 25 mins and a player off the pitch this is defining the season perfectly. 3

Marinermagic added 19:02 - Apr 13

Only 2 - 0 down. Has Lambo got a new job yet ? Please can we have him back? 0

Marinermagic added 19:08 - Apr 13

Joke, gutless, spineless, clueless idiots. Why do we have to poke up with this utter rubbish week after week. The current team have no interest in the club so sack the bloody lot NOW. 2

herobobby added 19:10 - Apr 13

No better under Cook than lambert

These players are a joke 0

Kickingblock added 19:12 - Apr 13

Playing for their futures, they obviously want out. 0

SickParrot added 19:13 - Apr 13

FFS! I don't know whether to laugh or cry. 0

Pezzer added 19:14 - Apr 13

Another disaster unfolding on the pitch this evening, be glad when the season is over and we take stock and rebuild. 1

Skip73 added 19:17 - Apr 13

0-2 yet another new low. 0

bernie added 19:20 - Apr 13

Hang you heads with shame players . And you call yourself professionals 0

