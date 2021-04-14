Quantcast
AFC Wimbledon 3-0 Ipswich Town - Highlights
Wednesday, 14th Apr 2021 09:42

Highlights of last night's 3-0 defeat at AFC Wimbledon via the club's YouTube channel.


bringmeaKuqi added 10:15 - Apr 14
It's slapstick defending. You see better defending than that in League Two.
thundercat added 10:20 - Apr 14
There is a very good comment in today's EADT written by Brian Pinner and he is spot on. The majority of us are all in agreement with what he has written. But, he like us know that these armchair managers will never be satisfied.
RobITFC added 10:32 - Apr 14
What do they do in training ?
