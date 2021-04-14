AFC Wimbledon 3-0 Ipswich Town - Highlights

Wednesday, 14th Apr 2021 09:42 Highlights of last night's 3-0 defeat at AFC Wimbledon via the club's YouTube channel.

Photo: Reuters



bringmeaKuqi added 10:15 - Apr 14

It's slapstick defending. You see better defending than that in League Two. 0

thundercat added 10:20 - Apr 14

There is a very good comment in today's EADT written by Brian Pinner and he is spot on. The majority of us are all in agreement with what he has written. But, he like us know that these armchair managers will never be satisfied. 0

RobITFC added 10:32 - Apr 14

What do they do in training ? 0

