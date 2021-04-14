Former Blue Carson Nets Greatest Own Goal

Wednesday, 14th Apr 2021 14:15 Former Town midfielder Josh Carson scored what’s being hailed as the best own goal of all-time as his current side Coleraine drew 2-2 away against Glentoran at the Oval, Belfast in the Irish Premiership last night. The 27-year-old looped over his own keeper from 25 yards to deny his own side all three points. Four-times-capped Northern Ireland international Carson came through the youth system at Town and made 18 starts and 15 sub appearances for the Blues, scoring five times at the right end, before departing for York City in 2013.

Photo: Action Images



harvo added 14:33 - Apr 14

The own goal that Mick Stockwell scored here at around 1:10 is also up there as one of the best own goals I've seen 2

readtheleaguetable added 15:01 - Apr 14

Poor sod. 0

arc added 15:05 - Apr 14

Still not as good as the Jamie Pollock one. But, Josh, what can we say?—you learnt from the best :-) 0

