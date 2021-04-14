Former Blue Carson Nets Greatest Own Goal
Wednesday, 14th Apr 2021 14:15
Former Town midfielder Josh Carson scored what’s being hailed as the best own goal of all-time as his current side Coleraine drew 2-2 away against Glentoran at the Oval, Belfast in the Irish Premiership last night.
The 27-year-old looped over his own keeper from 25 yards to deny his own side all three points.
Four-times-capped Northern Ireland international Carson came through the youth system at Town and made 18 starts and 15 sub appearances for the Blues, scoring five times at the right end, before departing for York City in 2013.
Photo: Action Images
Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.
You need to login in order to post your comments
|
Blogs 278 bloggers
Here We Go by tractorboykent
For a club recently described as Britain’s unhappiest, it may seem odd that Town fans are suddenly awash with optimism now that the deal is done.
One of the Strongest Squads? by NormEmerges
I keep hearing that ITFC has one of the strongest squads in League One. It’s certainly true that we have one of the biggest squads, but strongest? I would assume ‘strongest’ to mean ‘includes higher quality players for this league’. What do the facts tell us?
Tractor Boy on a Mission by wadey
As some of you may be aware, we lost our little boy Tyler on 1st April 2012, aged just 15 months old. There was no cause declared and he just passed away in his sleep. Since then, I’ve tried to raise as much money for charity in memory of him.
Damned Lies and Football Statistics? by bluesman
Football is possibly the most observed sport of all time, and there is plenty of statistical information available in the public domain to make some informed observations about clubs and managers, and their performance over the years.
From Marcus's Side of the Fence by essexccc
Most of the thinking, including my own, around the possible sale of the club, has quite naturally focused on the possibilities from the club's and supporters' points of view.
Ipswich Town Polls
[ Vote here ]