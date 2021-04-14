U18s Win at Wigan
Wednesday, 14th Apr 2021 15:52
Cameron Humphreys, Cameron Stewart (pictured) and Ola Bello scored the goals as Town’s U18s won 3-2 at Wigan this afternoon in Professional Development League Two South.
The side coached by Adem Atay and Jason Dozzell netted twice in the first half before the Latics hit back in the second but Bello’s goal sandwiched their two strikes to secure the victory.
They remain second in the division, four points behind Charlton but with a game in hand.
Photo: TWTD
