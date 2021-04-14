Parrott Linked With Loan Return

Wednesday, 14th Apr 2021 16:03 Town are claimed to want current loanee Troy Parrott back at Portman Road next season on the same basis. Irish international Parrott joined the Blues in January and has so far scored one goal in 11 starts and four sub appearances. The 19-year-old was left out of last night’s squad at AFC Wimbledon and played in the U23s’ 1-0 home defeat to Barnsley. According to Football League World, Town want Parrott to return next season and are said to be hopeful that that will be the case. Parent club Spurs are believed to be happy with his progress at Portman Road, despite ideally wanting the Dubliner to gain further Championship experience next season - he was with Millwall in the first half of this campaign - something which he looks highly unlikely to be able to do at Town. Manager Paul Cook was set to make sweeping changes to the Blues’ first-team squad even before last week’s takeover, which will give him significantly more spending power in the summer. With Cook having been unaware that the takeover was happening until it was confirmed last Wednesday, it seems likely his recruitment plans for the close season are currently in their early stages.

Photo: Matchday Images



JoHnNnY added 16:11 - Apr 14

Surely this is pre-takeover news? 1

muhrensleftfoot added 16:13 - Apr 14

I honestly can't see what the big fuss is. He's looked little better than the rest. Maybe another year older and in a better team. But not the most thrilling news. In general, with just one or two exceptions, loanees haven't added much over the years 3

positivity added 16:14 - Apr 14

how can spurs be happy with 1 goal in 15 appearances and struggling to even make the squad in a league one side?



far from our worst loanee, but no better than we have on our books 4

SParnellx added 16:15 - Apr 14

Clearly a talented player in there, but hasn't shown it nearly enough.



Would rather see us sign a permanent out and out striker than see him return, but he could be an okay versatile squad option 3

arc added 16:16 - Apr 14

Another baffling under-achiever. Something is deeply wrong at our club. 2

Bergholt_Blue added 16:21 - Apr 14

Surely we can do better then him next season 1

Upthetown1970 added 16:29 - Apr 14

Not for me I'm afraid. 1 goal in 28 competitive matches does really fill me with confidence this is a player we need. I hope he has a great career but let's sign a proven goal scorer for next season. 2

Barty added 16:32 - Apr 14

Scored on goal for us and that was a gift . Don't want him. FFS - We need strikers who can score. 1

90z added 16:34 - Apr 14

Very overrated! Havnt seen much of his potential yet ! If he can't kick it with us in league 1 championship experience I doubt he would get many games. 1

Linkboy13 added 16:36 - Apr 14

Depending on our budget i wouldn't go for loan players we need to start signing permanent players for next season. The success rate for loan players is about twenty five percent we haven't had many since the likes of Lawrence and Fraser etc although i thought Matthew Pennington was half decent. Then again permanent signings are nearly as risky in the success rate. 0

heathen66 added 16:38 - Apr 14

If we had a team that created chances you may see a different Troy Parrott, however he also went 14 games at Millwall without scoring.

There again any striker needs opportunities to score, not just feeding on scraps.

I doubt Harry Kane would score many for our current side.

I personally would prefer to see Simpson given a chance, certainly for the rest of this season (if fit !!!) 0

dirtydingusmagee added 16:41 - Apr 14

didnt know anything about him prior to joining Town, with the hype expected a lot more from him than he has shown, he certainly wont be doing anything for his home club in near future and i dont see we will benefit from him as a loan playert, sorry its a no from me . 0

