Parrott Linked With Loan Return
Wednesday, 14th Apr 2021 16:03
Town are claimed to want current loanee Troy Parrott back at Portman Road next season on the same basis.
Irish international Parrott joined the Blues in January and has so far scored one goal in 11 starts and four sub appearances. The 19-year-old was left out of last night’s squad at AFC Wimbledon and played in the U23s’ 1-0 home defeat to Barnsley.
According to Football League World, Town want Parrott to return next season and are said to be hopeful that that will be the case.
Parent club Spurs are believed to be happy with his progress at Portman Road, despite ideally wanting the Dubliner to gain further Championship experience next season - he was with Millwall in the first half of this campaign - something which he looks highly unlikely to be able to do at Town.
Manager Paul Cook was set to make sweeping changes to the Blues’ first-team squad even before last week’s takeover, which will give him significantly more spending power in the summer.
With Cook having been unaware that the takeover was happening until it was confirmed last Wednesday, it seems likely his recruitment plans for the close season are currently in their early stages.
