Keeper-Coach Walker Leaves Town

Thursday, 15th Apr 2021 10:12 Town have announced that goalkeeper-coach Jimmy Walker is leaving the club with immediate effect with Blues boss Paul Cook set to recruit a replacement. In the meantime academy keeper-coach Carl Pentney will temporarily work with the club's first-team glovesmen. “I have thanked Jimmy for his work at the club,” Cook told the club website. “I explained to him that I just want to look to freshen things up right across the board. “Jimmy knows the game and change often happens in football when a new manager takes over. I want to wish him all the best for the future. “Carl will work with the keepers for now and we will immediately begin the process of looking for the right person to come in and join the staff.” Cook's Wigan goalkeeper-coach Nick Colgan, who had a brief spell with Town as a player without making a senior appearance, is currently working at Nottingham Forest. Walker's departure leaves first-team coach Matt Gill as the only remaining member of Lambert's staff still at the club. Cook brought in Gary Roberts as another first-team coach, while U23s coach Kieron Dyer has played an increasing role with the senior side since Cook took over, the new manager having been impressed by the former England international's coaching abilities. Leam Richardson, Cook's assistant at Chesterfield, Portsmouth and Wigan, has been linked with a move to the Blues in the summer, however, appears increasingly likely to be offered the Wigan's manager's job. Richardson is currently interim-boss of the Latics. We understand former Blues central defender John McGreal, who played alongside Cook at Tranmere, is also in contention for a role at Portman Road. Walker joined the club in November 2018 following Paul Lambert’s appointment as manager having been working at Sunderland. The 47-year-old had played for Lambert during a loan spell at Colchester United during 2008/09, making 16 appearances. The Sutton-in-Ashfield-born keeper began his playing career at Notts County before a long spell with Walsall where he made his name - making 404 of his total of 483 league starts plus two sub appearances - and secured a Bosman free move to West Ham in the summer of 2004. Having played for the Hammers in play-off semi-finals against the Blues in his first season at Upton Park, he joined Tottenham in September 2009, before returning to Walsall - where he added another 50 league starts - prior to stints with Peterborough and Lincoln. Walker, who is based in Stamford, began his coaching career with Posh in 2013 before moving on to Gillingham and then the Imps during their 2016/17 Vanarama National League championship campaign, in which they beat the Blues in the FA Cup, before joining new Sunderland’s staff that summer.

Photo: Matchday Images



martin587 added 10:17 - Apr 15

The clear out starts here. 1

BlueandTruesince82 added 10:17 - Apr 15

Oh no, no more Twitter bants? Perhaps our keepers might even less to stop goals and that kinda thing? 1

Marcus added 10:18 - Apr 15

Fair enough. Hope an attacking coach is hired as well... promptly 3

RegencyBlue added 10:19 - Apr 15

So much needs changing at the club the sooner decisions like this are taken the better.



I imagine this will be the first of many!

2

Kirbmeister added 10:22 - Apr 15

They’ll be leaving in their swathes over the next few months. 1

Gforce added 10:27 - Apr 15

Good luck Jimmy, but please take 95% of the players with you. 1

johnwarksshorts added 10:29 - Apr 15

Here we go, top to bottom clear out needed. Role on next season. I T I D. 0

Marinersnose added 10:30 - Apr 15

I wish him well. He’s not had much to work with tbf. We need a new number one who is in charge of his 6 yard box. I’m pleased to see Cook is wielding his Axe. Let’s get good ambitious replacements who are hungry for success 2

Europablue added 10:30 - Apr 15

I don't understand this situation. It would make more sense if they had someone else lined up rather than just getting rid of the incumbent. 0

runningout added 10:34 - Apr 15

Sometimes you don’t need to understand 0

BettyBlue added 10:35 - Apr 15

how about starting with exSkuse, chamerpot and wardle??? 0

BlueandTruesince82 added 10:37 - Apr 15

Have our keepers progressed at all? If anything they have gone backwards, why keep someone for the sake of it if they are having no positive impact? 1

tractor_lady added 10:43 - Apr 15

Perhaps now we can have a fitness coach based in Ipswich 🤨 0

grumpyoldman added 10:49 - Apr 15

A coach is supposed to help improve their charges, have either of the the first team goalies improved under his guidance? Did either of the two who were released improve under his tutelage? A more logical reason for his departure than a freshen up. 1

Jewell_in_the_Town added 10:50 - Apr 15

It will be interesting to see how many ITFC personnel, from owner down, that were in place on day 1 this season will still be at the club for the start of the 21/22 campaign. I wouldn't mind betting that the turnover will have been unprecedented, as it needs to be. 0

Kirbmeister added 11:00 - Apr 15

All too cosy there and has been for a long time. 0

