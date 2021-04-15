Judge to Play No Further Part as Contract Extension Not Activated

Thursday, 15th Apr 2021 22:21

Midfielder Alan Judge will not feature again this season having been told the Blues will not be taking up the one-year extension on his deal which would have been triggered automatically had he played one more game.

“It’s not ideal for us or Alan because I would have liked to have had him available for us over the rest of the season,” boss Paul Cook told the club website.

“I told him we are not in a position to trigger that extension to his contract and because of the situation, we won't be considering him for the remaining games.”

The 32-year-old has made 29 appearances this season and a 30th would have seen the Blues have to offer a further year at Portman Road.

Rumours regarding Judge's exit began to circulate on the TWTD Forum earlier this evening.

In total, the Republic of Ireland international made 75 starts and 16 sub appearances for Town, scoring eight times, having signed for a nominal fee from Brentford in January 2019.

Judge is one of 27 Blues pros whose deals are up at the end of the season - seven youngsters have already been told they can go - with Cook expected to launch a major overhaul in the summer to the extent that most of the current squad will depart.





Photo: TWTD

DoctorPolski added 22:26 - Apr 15

Who will be left by Saturday? :D 0

supertam added 22:27 - Apr 15

And so it begins 0

90z added 22:27 - Apr 15

All the best Judgey! He was never the same player after his leg break! 6

cat added 22:29 - Apr 15

On his day a quality player, but far too inconsistent imo. Good luck Judgy 7

shefki86 added 22:31 - Apr 15

Can’t say I’m too sad about this one, decent bloke by all accounts but just has not done it since signing for us. Really should have ripped league one apart with his ability. 2

deliasplums added 22:31 - Apr 15

Was really keen to see Judgey play for us after seeing him in his pomp at Notts County. Sad that he never hit those levels and for it to end this way. Good luck to him wherever he goes. 2

Blue_75 added 22:33 - Apr 15

Thanks for your service and good luck for the future! 2

DebsyAngel added 22:33 - Apr 15

Sad to see him go, but wish him the best of luck wherever he ends up. 3

blues1 added 22:34 - Apr 15

Shame he couldnt see the season out really, as has been playing ok of late. Certainly far from one of the worst at any rate. But with this clause in his contract, and fact he clearly wasnt going to be offered a new one, then the club had no choice, as couldnt have allowed the option to be triggered. Good luck for the future judgey. 2

Eeyore added 22:36 - Apr 15

Did he not get back to his best form due to the leg break, or was he just in a team where no one seemed able to fulfil their potential? We had no team-work and no system. I predict we will see him playing brilliantly for another div 1 team next season. 2

arc added 22:42 - Apr 15

I'm sorry, I don't know if I'm being obtuse, but I don't understand this story. Judge is under contract until the end of the season, so if Cook says he wants to have him available and the situation is not good for us or him, then who is making the decision here? Is Judge refusing to play because his option hasn't been taken up?—that's not right, if he's still drawing a pay cheque.



Judge has never quite done it for us, has he? But he always seemed to be trying, and he's gone through some tough personal stuff along the way. Best of luck to him. 2

istanblue added 22:43 - Apr 15

I wouldn't have minded keeping him if he was only going to play centrally as he's looked one of our better players when playing there. 0

Suffolkboy added 22:44 - Apr 15

For whatever reason AJ hasn’t ever looked the part in a Town shirt : his levels of performance are far from consistent and in terms of character, skill and technique he does not meet expectations .

Sadly he must now look elsewhere for employment ,but wish him well and the very best for the future !

COYB 1

Letchworth_Blue added 22:45 - Apr 15

Good luck, but poor player since coming back from injury. Half of his passes were to the opposition or out of play and wayward shots. Spent lots of time just running around the pitch trying to look busy. Jay Tabb number 2..... 1

Saxonblue74 added 22:46 - Apr 15

Arc, it states that his 1 year extension triggers automatically should he play 1 more game. Shame, not our worst by some margin. Good luck to him, seems a decent and honest guy. Will be snapped up by another lge1 outfit I'd imagine. 0

tebbo28 added 22:48 - Apr 15

Don't if I'm being a bit old fashioned but isn't this a bit of a crappy way of doing things? 1

MickMillsTash added 22:50 - Apr 15

Many reasons for underperforming and its not just him who has - but he will be expensive and this makes sense.

0

Gforce added 22:51 - Apr 15

Chambers and Sears next please, with immediate effect. Followed by around 17 more in a few weeks. 2

Saxonblue74 added 22:51 - Apr 15

We better get used to it Tebbo, we're a business now, not a club! 0

Gforce added 22:52 - Apr 15

IN COOK WE TRUST.!!!!! 0

bluesman added 23:00 - Apr 15

A management tip for Paul Cook: “you have to succeed to have a future here” never works as well as “you have a future here - go succeed” 0

PSGBlue added 23:02 - Apr 15

I feel a little sorry for Judge with this, as he is far from our worst player. Doesn’t give much hope to anyone else who is out of contract this season.



What baffles me slightly is that Cook would liked to have played him for the remainder of the season, so why waste an appearance or two when Judge has been bought on as a sub recently, if memory serves me right. Clearly Cook wasn’t aware of this in his contract, otherwise why waste an appearance as a sub. Surely If Cook knew about this, he would have limited Judges appearances to the starting eleven. How much else has Evans kept quiet from Cook?



All the best Judgy, start up the bus. There are plenty still behind you requiring a lift out of Suffolk! 0

Bergholt_Blue added 23:03 - Apr 15

The first of many, I hope. Sad that it just hasn’t worked out for anyone in the squad but we need to fully clear the decks.Remember being so excited when Judge signed but he never got near the level he was when at Brentford

The summer clear out has begun! 0

TimmyH added 23:04 - Apr 15

So the latest chopper falls on Judge's head...as another poster mentioned never the same player after Hyam's leg breaking tackle and I had my reservations about him and never reached the form we needed him too. I should think wages and age was also a factor in this decision.



All the best Alan... 0