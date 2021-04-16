Cook: I Will Be Like Demolition Man Over the Next Six Weeks
Friday, 16th Apr 2021 09:54
Town boss Paul Cook says he’ll be like Demolition Man over the next six weeks with the changes that are coming to Ipswich Town.
The Blues manager held little back at his morning press conference ahead of tomorrow’ game at Charlton Athletic.
Cook dismissed a rumour that on-loan Tottenham striker Troy Parrott had been sent back to the Premier League club and told reporters to expect more gossip along those lines in the weeks to come as he makes what will be very extensive changes to his squad.
“There’s no truth in that rumour,” he said. “What you guys will now get is a million rumours because, as you know, I will be like Demolition Man over the next six weeks. You will hear rumours on every player, every bust-up, everything that goes wrong.
“This is going to be a very unhappy club over the next two or three weeks because the changes are coming. When there are announcements on players, whether it be Troy Parrott, Luke Chambers, James Norwood, Kayden Jackson, the club will make announcements.
“One of the things we can’t stop today is social media, Twitter, all the outlets will spread rumours that unfortunately until we substantiate them won’t be true.
“But that’s what happens at big football clubs and at the minute I want to be very respectful and careful to every player at our club.
“These lads have all got families, all these lads have worked hard in their career to get to Ipswich Town and we must do things with a bit of class now. A little bit of class, irrespective of whether it’s Player A, Player B and all the way to Z. There’s a proper way to deal with stuff at football clubs.
“Me, as a manager of the club, it’s in-house, it’s done properly and our fans then know what we’re doing is exactly what they want for this football club.”
He added: “Our players are very, very aware of my feelings. If the whole squad didn’t want to come back from Wimbledon the other night, it wouldn’t have bothered me. I’d have got on with the season.
“It's where I’m at, I don’t really think I [need to say any more]. Obviously from you guys, I accept all the different stuff, all the players have agents and all the above. I couldn’t care less any more.”
Given that, might some of the younger players who are yet to feature play a part in the weeks to come? “If the 18 from Wimbledon don’t turn up, you’ll have to see more, won’t you? I think the new 18 would get more support than the other 18 from our supporters.
“All I’d say to our supporters is ‘stay with us for the rest of the season please’. There will be more pain. There has to be more pain, but for that pain to go, the sunshine will start coming through this summer at our club.”
Photo: TWTD
Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.
You need to login in order to post your comments
|
Blogs 278 bloggers
Here We Go by tractorboykent
For a club recently described as Britain’s unhappiest, it may seem odd that Town fans are suddenly awash with optimism now that the deal is done.
One of the Strongest Squads? by NormEmerges
I keep hearing that ITFC has one of the strongest squads in League One. It’s certainly true that we have one of the biggest squads, but strongest? I would assume ‘strongest’ to mean ‘includes higher quality players for this league’. What do the facts tell us?
Tractor Boy on a Mission by wadey
As some of you may be aware, we lost our little boy Tyler on 1st April 2012, aged just 15 months old. There was no cause declared and he just passed away in his sleep. Since then, I’ve tried to raise as much money for charity in memory of him.
Damned Lies and Football Statistics? by bluesman
Football is possibly the most observed sport of all time, and there is plenty of statistical information available in the public domain to make some informed observations about clubs and managers, and their performance over the years.
From Marcus's Side of the Fence by essexccc
Most of the thinking, including my own, around the possible sale of the club, has quite naturally focused on the possibilities from the club's and supporters' points of view.
Ipswich Town Polls
[ Vote here ]