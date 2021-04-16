Cook: I Will Be Like Demolition Man Over the Next Six Weeks

Friday, 16th Apr 2021 09:54 Town boss Paul Cook says he’ll be like Demolition Man over the next six weeks with the changes that are coming to Ipswich Town. The Blues manager held little back at his morning press conference ahead of tomorrow’ game at Charlton Athletic. Cook dismissed a rumour that on-loan Tottenham striker Troy Parrott had been sent back to the Premier League club and told reporters to expect more gossip along those lines in the weeks to come as he makes what will be very extensive changes to his squad. “There’s no truth in that rumour,” he said. “What you guys will now get is a million rumours because, as you know, I will be like Demolition Man over the next six weeks. You will hear rumours on every player, every bust-up, everything that goes wrong. “This is going to be a very unhappy club over the next two or three weeks because the changes are coming. When there are announcements on players, whether it be Troy Parrott, Luke Chambers, James Norwood, Kayden Jackson, the club will make announcements. “One of the things we can’t stop today is social media, Twitter, all the outlets will spread rumours that unfortunately until we substantiate them won’t be true. “But that’s what happens at big football clubs and at the minute I want to be very respectful and careful to every player at our club. “These lads have all got families, all these lads have worked hard in their career to get to Ipswich Town and we must do things with a bit of class now. A little bit of class, irrespective of whether it’s Player A, Player B and all the way to Z. There’s a proper way to deal with stuff at football clubs. “Me, as a manager of the club, it’s in-house, it’s done properly and our fans then know what we’re doing is exactly what they want for this football club.” He added: “Our players are very, very aware of my feelings. If the whole squad didn’t want to come back from Wimbledon the other night, it wouldn’t have bothered me. I’d have got on with the season. “It's where I’m at, I don’t really think I [need to say any more]. Obviously from you guys, I accept all the different stuff, all the players have agents and all the above. I couldn’t care less any more.” Given that, might some of the younger players who are yet to feature play a part in the weeks to come? “If the 18 from Wimbledon don’t turn up, you’ll have to see more, won’t you? I think the new 18 would get more support than the other 18 from our supporters. “All I’d say to our supporters is ‘stay with us for the rest of the season please’. There will be more pain. There has to be more pain, but for that pain to go, the sunshine will start coming through this summer at our club.”

Photo: TWTD



Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.



Page:

1



moggasnotebook added 09:56 - Apr 16

I like the sound of that..... 2

boroughblue added 09:58 - Apr 16

A bit of fire and passion from our manager, been a long time since we had some of that. Into ‘em Cooky 2

trncbluearmy added 09:58 - Apr 16

Good man,just what ITFC need now 1

FPL_Tractor added 09:59 - Apr 16

Interesting he name checked James Norwood there. He's under contract for another year. 1

moggasnotebook added 09:59 - Apr 16

I’ve read it again and it sounds better each time



C



O



Y



B 1

floridaboy added 10:00 - Apr 16

Interesting line up tomorrow then! 1

clive_baker added 10:01 - Apr 16

Good. Not a day too soon either, this club has been a soft touch for too long.



Out with the old, in with the new.



In Cook we trust. 2

earlsgreenblue added 10:02 - Apr 16

Let the sun shine in......... 1

sospier added 10:03 - Apr 16

Get in Paul we’ve been waiting for this for years. 0

StringerBell added 10:04 - Apr 16

Bring it on - long overdue. We have far too much of a soft underbelly and mediocrity has been tolerated for too long. 0

Sixto6 added 10:05 - Apr 16

Paul Cook, knows there is a massive rebuilding required and I don’t think he’s scaring make the big decisions ! I’m happy to give him plenty of time to breathe some life back into our club !



COYB 0

Page:

1

You need to login in order to post your comments