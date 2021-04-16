Cook: You Can Feel the Passion of Our Supporters But Also the Anger and Frustration
Friday, 16th Apr 2021 10:04
Blues boss Paul Cook says he enjoyed meeting fans at the Greyhound pub in Henley Road on Monday evening and says there’s “fire in the belly” of Town supporters whose passion, anger and frustration he could feel.
“Brilliant, it was great,” Cook said. “It was [academy head of coaching and player development] Bryan Klug’s local, myself and [first-team coach] Gary [Roberts] went to have a quick pint with Bryan. Bryan’s been very, very welcoming to the club.
“You can feel the passion of our supporters, you can also feel the anger and the frustration that’s there.
“Like I say, with the greatest respect, my managerial career is there in front of everyone’s eyes to see. It’s dead clear, I don’t need to come on here and say ‘I’ll do this and I’ll do that’. That’s not what I’m about.
“I love passionate cities and towns. I love football. I love going to away games to watch my team knowing how proud they are of the travelling fans [as they try to] to win the game.
“Ipswich Town fans, there’s fire in the belly, it’s ready to go, it’s ready to rock ’n roll. My job and the new CEO [Mark Ashton] and [chairman] Michael [O’Leary]’s job is to make those people proud.
“It won’t happen overnight, it can’t. I think there’s going to be more pain at the club over the next few weeks and I’m fully prepared for that pain.
“As you can imagine, our team will not be the same tomorrow as it was on Tuesday night. I am not putting up with it anymore.
“I will not throw any players under the bus, I will not say anything on here that I won’t say to people in dressing rooms. It’s not acceptable what we are offering up. Come the end of the season there will be a lot of change.”
