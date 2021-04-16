Cook: The Club Will Be a Very Different Place Come August

Friday, 16th Apr 2021 10:53 Boss Paul Cook says the challenge of turning things around at Portman Road was why he took the job and has been disappointed with himself that the Blues’ play-off push has faltered. “It's the reason why I came to the club,” he said when asked how excited he is by the prospect of turning Town around. “When I came to the club, I was very confident that I would lead the team into the play-offs. To say I'm disappointed in that myself is an understatement. “I think I should be getting more out of these players. That disappoints me that I'm not. I've lain awake for the last two or three nights, I am a fighter and I am someone that doesn't settle for second best or mediocrity. “I don't want to leave Wimbledon congratulating Wimbledon on beating us 3-0. I don't enjoy it. I don't want to leave Fleetwood congratulating Fleetwood on beating us 2-0. I don't like leaving Gillingham [after a defeat]. I like leaving being proud of my team, something that I'm not at the minute and something that I can rest assure will change.” Asked whether he will have a meeting regarding his budget with new chairman Mike O’Leary soon, Cook didn’t want to be drawn into discussions about the close season.



“The summer at the minute is not really to the fore of my mind,” he said. “As a manager, as a sportsperson, I said it before, the players represent me on the pitch, they represent Ipswich Town Football Club, they represent the town of Ipswich. “When I stand on the sidelines, I want to know what I get out of them because I think they'll know what they get out of me. “As you guys know, I offer very little criticism to the team. At the minute, I don't like the team and I haven't got a clue what I'm getting out of them. That will end at the end of this season – 100 per cent. So, the least I say probably, the better it will be.”



He says the club will be a very different place come August: “One hundred percent. I'm a happy person, I'm always happy because, like I say to the players, when you do get fans back in the stadium, one thing you need at the end of a football game is your fans to clap you off the pitch. “That means they have seen what you've put up and they are happy with it. You don't have to win football games for that to happen, you have to show fans that you care about the club and you've run every blade of grass and you've tried your best. I'm glad fans aren't in stadiums at the minute.”

Razor added 10:58 - Apr 16

Crikey he talks a good game! 3

boroughblue added 10:59 - Apr 16

Exactly the words I’m sure we all want to hear. I look forwarded to a much improved season under you, game changer and Mark Ashton next season 4

dirtydingusmagee added 11:03 - Apr 16

I feel like hiring an open top bus to take him around the town on the strength of todays statements LOL, Just want to see its not all empty words, keep that axe sharp PC . 3

Barty added 11:09 - Apr 16

Its difficult to get anything more out of current players as most of them earn their living under false pretences claiming to be professional footballers [ what a joke ] !! 1

StringerBell added 11:20 - Apr 16

If you can't be enthused by that rallying cry you've a heart of stone! 0

Pencilpete added 11:32 - Apr 16

Cook says he thinks like a supporter - i think he's pretty much saying what we are all thinking



no complaints here and no sympathy for anyone who gets the chop - Cook came in, told them to step up and they simply haven't so the reality is either they arn't up for it or they arn't good enough ... both of which means they need to get out of the club. 0

PortmanTerrorist added 11:34 - Apr 16

Chambers new 3 year contract then ?! What he does there will be the true test as whilst I admire Chambo and his own desire to do right by the Club on and off the field, ITFC has blatantly lacked leadership on the field for years now; his own head visibly drops now and if that happens how can you rally the players?



Cook needs his own man in as captain, not weigh down Flynn with the job. Someone who is in a team that runs for 100 minutes not 90, who never gives up, and who demands the same of very player around them. This decision to me will be the acid test of the changes PC refers to repeatedly now. We can but hope. In Cook we trust.



COYB....whoever you are ! 0

